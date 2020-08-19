 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1934, Adolph Hitler was elected president. They say history never repeats, but it's got a good beat you can goose step to   (history.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Adolf Hitler was never elected President of the Weimar Republic. Paul Von Hindenburg was president until his death in 1934; at which point, Hitler seized power and declared himself Fuhrer of the German Reich.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Adolf Hitler was never elected President of the Weimar Republic. Paul Von Hindenburg was president until his death in 1934; at which point, Hitler seized power and declared himself Fuhrer of the German Reich.


...and I'm pretty sure the old saying is that history DOES repeat itself...

/This got greenlit
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm currently rereading In the Garden of Beasts, and you should too.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh yeah?  How did that work out for them?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Adolf Hitler was never elected President of the Weimar Republic. Paul Von Hindenburg was president until his death in 1934; at which point, Hitler seized power and declared himself Fuhrer of the German Reich.


Yeah, well, subby is an ass. That much is obvious.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Would it be possible for one person to hold the office of President, President Pro Tempore, and Speaker of the House simultaneously?

Asking for a friend...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Would it be possible for one person to hold the office of President, President Pro Tempore, and Speaker of the House simultaneously?

Asking for a friend...


No.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Adolf Hitler was never elected President of the Weimar Republic. Paul Von Hindenburg was president until his death in 1934; at which point, Hitler seized power and declared himself Fuhrer of the German Reich.


Yeah, this "election" was basically a PR move, not to mention that there's no way to know if the results were even genuine. He had already gotten the power to make laws without the Reichstag a year earlier and then banned all parties but the Nazi party. When Hindenburg died he seized power with the help of the military and used this referendum as an after-the-fact justification for his rule.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Adolph Hitler


Good job, idiotmitter.
 
jaerik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Would it be possible for one person to hold the office of President, President Pro Tempore, and Speaker of the House simultaneously?

Asking for a friend...


"No Senator or Representative shall, during the Time for which he was elected, be appointed to any civil Office under the Authority of the United States, which shall have been created, or the Emoluments whereof shall have been encreased during such time; and no Person holding any Office under the United States, shall be a Member of either House during his Continuance in Office. "

Article 1, Section 6
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who says history never repeats itself?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaerik: kyleaugustus: Would it be possible for one person to hold the office of President, President Pro Tempore, and Speaker of the House simultaneously?

Asking for a friend...

"No Senator or Representative shall, during the Time for which he was elected, be appointed to any civil Office under the Authority of the United States, which shall have been created, or the Emoluments whereof shall have been encreased during such time; and no Person holding any Office under the United States, shall be a Member of either House during his Continuance in Office. "

Article 1, Section 6


The House is able to elect non-members to the Speakership.  Does being Speaker of the House title itself count as being a member?  The Speaker doesn't get a vote for being Speaker and only traditionally has one through electing seated representatives.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's hope it rings true the sentiment "you'll never take me alive!"

/Well, ok
//Will settle for Goodyear treadmarks
///How's that song in Chicago go, again?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hoblit: iheartscotch: Adolf Hitler was never elected President of the Weimar Republic. Paul Von Hindenburg was president until his death in 1934; at which point, Hitler seized power and declared himself Fuhrer of the German Reich.

...and I'm pretty sure the old saying is that history DOES repeat itself...

/This got greenlit


WRONG!
Split Enz - History Never Repeats
Youtube tzuJXqgsiSM
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Hoblit: iheartscotch: Adolf Hitler was never elected President of the Weimar Republic. Paul Von Hindenburg was president until his death in 1934; at which point, Hitler seized power and declared himself Fuhrer of the German Reich.

...and I'm pretty sure the old saying is that history DOES repeat itself...

/This got greenlit

WRONG!
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tzuJXqgs​iSM]


There's some quote or other about it, but I can't remember it
 
Animatronik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: iheartscotch: Adolf Hitler was never elected President of the Weimar Republic. Paul Von Hindenburg was president until his death in 1934; at which point, Hitler seized power and declared himself Fuhrer of the German Reich.

Yeah, this "election" was basically a PR move, not to mention that there's no way to know if the results were even genuine. He had already gotten the power to make laws without the Reichstag a year earlier and then banned all parties but the Nazi party. When Hindenburg died he seized power with the help of the military and used this referendum as an after-the-fact justification for his rule.


Germany had a very weak Constitution, and Hitler took advantage of this.
The U.S. Constitution is much stronger, but over the last 30 years the executive and judicial branches have encroached more and more into crafting new laws without Congress.
At some point if unchecked this could weaken our constitution.
 
Konowalchuk22
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Hegel remarks somewhere that all facts and personages of great importance in world history occur, as it were, twice.  He forgot to add: the first time as tragedy, the second as farce."

I (somewhat) randomly started reading the book this came from this week.
 
