(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1953, the CIA overthrew the government of Iran and reinstated the deposed Shah in exchange for 40% of Iran's oil wells. As they say, oil wells that end well   (history.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html


That's it's SOP. See something stable in front of what a US Corporation wants? It's destabilizing time!
 
Onionhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html


This was actually a result of the CIA coup.  The 1979 revolution ended this.

FTA:
Images of life across Iran in the 60s and 70s portray a vibrant kingdom ahead of the 1979 Islamic revolution.  At the time, men and women mixed freely and education was encouraged for the entire population of Iran.  Before being ousted during the revolution, King Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi encouraged women's rights.  He banned the hijab, saying that the headscarf suppressed women and granted women the right to vote.  Images of young Iranians at parties more reveal the tension between modern and traditional influences
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html


Those are pictures of Iran from before the 1979 revolution.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Defund the CIA. I bet we can rent the Mossad for way cheaper with better results.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gooch: Defund the CIA. I bet we can rent the Mossad for way cheaper with better results.


Ziva David has entered the chat
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Onionhead: Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html

This was actually a result of the CIA coup.  The 1979 revolution ended this.

FTA:
Images of life across Iran in the 60s and 70s portray a vibrant kingdom ahead of the 1979 Islamic revolution.  At the time, men and women mixed freely and education was encouraged for the entire population of Iran.  Before being ousted during the revolution, King Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi encouraged women's rights.  He banned the hijab, saying that the headscarf suppressed women and granted women the right to vote.  Images of young Iranians at parties more reveal the tension between modern and traditional influences


reading is hard
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gooch: Defund the CIA. I bet we can rent the Mossad for way cheaper with better results.


you'll end up paying wholesale for the Mossad
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Onionhead: Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html

This was actually a result of the CIA coup.  The 1979 revolution ended this.

FTA:
Images of life across Iran in the 60s and 70s portray a vibrant kingdom ahead of the 1979 Islamic revolution.  At the time, men and women mixed freely and education was encouraged for the entire population of Iran.  Before being ousted during the revolution, King Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi encouraged women's rights.  He banned the hijab, saying that the headscarf suppressed women and granted women the right to vote.  Images of young Iranians at parties more reveal the tension between modern and traditional influences


Look, I'm easily confused.
All I know is life was better then than it is now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html


Those are pictures after the CIA coup.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Point of fact: the Shah was never deposed and the USA did not put him in power.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never figured why our plane never landed in Tehran on the trip from Singapore to Rome back then.  Never counted in a "Men at Work" sign over the road.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing we put an end to that kind of crap.
 
g.fro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

g.fro: Point of fact: the Shah was never deposed ...


I mean, of course, at the time. Obviously he was deposed in 1979.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The CIA overthrew the democratically elected government and replaced it with a violent dictator in exchange for giving control of oil wells back to BP.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Onionhead: Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html

This was actually a result of the CIA coup.  The 1979 revolution ended this.

FTA:
Images of life across Iran in the 60s and 70s portray a vibrant kingdom ahead of the 1979 Islamic revolution.  At the time, men and women mixed freely and education was encouraged for the entire population of Iran.  Before being ousted during the revolution, King Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi encouraged women's rights.  He banned the hijab, saying that the headscarf suppressed women and granted women the right to vote.  Images of young Iranians at parties more reveal the tension between modern and traditional influences

reading is hard


It sure is:  "Religious discontent grew, and the shah became more repressive, using his brutal secret police force to suppress opposition. This alienated students and intellectuals in Iran, and support for Khomeini grew."

History.com, like the History Channel, has sucked at analysis for years now.  Some nice snapshots don't outweigh being a foreign puppet and brutalizing your own people.

/you don't have to convince me
//you have to go back in time and convince the locals who deposed his ass
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html


Those are pictures after the CIA's coup.
 
freidog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thus ending all troubles in the region forever.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Onionhead: Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html

This was actually a result of the CIA coup.  The 1979 revolution ended this.

FTA:
Images of life across Iran in the 60s and 70s portray a vibrant kingdom ahead of the 1979 Islamic revolution.  At the time, men and women mixed freely and education was encouraged for the entire population of Iran.  Before being ousted during the revolution, King Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi encouraged women's rights.  He banned the hijab, saying that the headscarf suppressed women and granted women the right to vote.  Images of young Iranians at parties more reveal the tension between modern and traditional influences

reading is hard


SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Onionhead: Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html

This was actually a result of the CIA coup.  The 1979 revolution ended this.

FTA:
Images of life across Iran in the 60s and 70s portray a vibrant kingdom ahead of the 1979 Islamic revolution.  At the time, men and women mixed freely and education was encouraged for the entire population of Iran.  Before being ousted during the revolution, King Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi encouraged women's rights.  He banned the hijab, saying that the headscarf suppressed women and granted women the right to vote.  Images of young Iranians at parties more reveal the tension between modern and traditional influences

reading is hard


The CIA coup was in 1953.  Those pictures are during the reign of the CIA backed Shah between 1953 and the 1979 Islamic revolution.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, sucks to be them.

Pass me another bucket of dinosaur juice.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More like the Brits totally played the CIA (just like everyone else did) to stage the coup in response to the nationalization of BP (the "B" stands for British), who had been screwing over the Iranians by way of an unconscionable contract for oil.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You mean the Iranians wanted to control their own resources instead of shoveling them away dirt cheap to a foreign corporation and wealthy foreign investors that offered low wages and few benefits, and they trusted some dangerous religious fanatics too far in order to get back to better days and are still paying the price for it? Who in their right mind would do such a thing?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Priapetic: More like the Brits totally played the CIA (just like everyone else did) to stage the coup in response to the nationalization of BP (the "B" stands for British), who had been screwing over the Iranians by way of an unconscionable contract for oil.


Hey, YOU try quitting your global empire cold turkey...
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: You mean the Iranians wanted to control their own resources instead of shoveling them away dirt cheap to a foreign corporation and wealthy foreign investors that offered low wages and few benefits, and they trusted some dangerous religious fanatics too far in order to get back to better days and are still paying the price for it? Who in their right mind would do such a thing?


Good thing THAT pattern never repeated anywhere else in the world...ever...
 
g.fro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: You mean the Iranians wanted to control their own resources instead of shoveling them away dirt cheap to a foreign corporation and wealthy foreign investors that offered low wages and few benefits, and they trusted some dangerous religious fanatics too far in order to get back to better days and are still paying the price for it? Who in their right mind would do such a thing?


Oddly enough, it was the British who had a problem with this (it was, after all,  the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company whose wells were nationalized). They played us for suckers, and somehow they never get any of the blame.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If there is ever a movie made about this, I want the CIA operative to be played by Kermit the Frog.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
they did it again just a few months ago in Bolivia
 
Bishop of Southfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: If there is ever a movie made about this, I want the CIA operative to be played by Kermit the Frog.


If I'm not mistaken the CIA operative was the father of Stewart Copeland of The Police (and not the kind everyone wants to defund). Well, maybe some want to defund them.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html

That's it's SOP. See something stable in front of what a US Corporation wants? It's destabilizing time!


"US Corporation"

That's adorable. You don't actually know much about Iran's history, do you?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Walker: Lots of pictures of life in Iran before the CIA assisted coup. CIA, you made a huge mistake.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-5103795/Fascinating-photos-Iran-197​9-revolution.html

Those are pictures after the CIA's coup.


Those are pictures OF the CIA coup!!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As an American it is interesting how some Americans get REALLY upset when you mention this. We messed up big time back then and it's been costing us ever since. Ah well.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Gooch: Defund the CIA. I bet we can rent the Mossad for way cheaper with better results.

you'll end up paying wholesale for the Mossad


Yeah, because Jews and money! Haha, that's great.

Now do Blacks.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nimbull: As an American it is interesting how some Americans get REALLY upset when you mention this. We messed up big time back then and it's been costing us ever since. Ah well.


Not "ah well", "oil well"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nimbull: As an American it is interesting how some Americans get REALLY upset when you mention this. We messed up big time back then and it's been costing us ever since. Ah well.


War is a Racket - USMC Major Smedley Butler
 
