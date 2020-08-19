 Skip to content
(9 News)   Reich purges Black Lives   (9news.com) divider line
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh noes, she got fired....from the brokerage where she was merely a contractor. She'll be back at it in under 2 weeks, plenty of bigots out there.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"When reached by 9NEWS Anchor Kyle Clark, Reich said "you distort the news, I can't talk to people who distort the news.""


She sounds white, entitled, and conservative.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: "When reached by 9NEWS Anchor Kyle Clark, Reich said "you distort the news, I can't talk to people who distort the news.""

She sounds white, entitled, and conservative.


People here get very, very frothy about Kyle Clark. So of course he frequently features their barely-literate tweets and emails on his show and feed.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: "When reached by 9NEWS Anchor Kyle Clark, Reich said "you distort the news, I can't talk to people who distort the news.""


She sounds white, entitled, and conservative.


What's her Fark handle?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two simple rules: Mind your own business and keep your hands to yourself
 
aukie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a classic Karen to boot.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trump/Pence signs seem more of a detriment to me.  If I see one next door to a potential house, I wont even consider it.  I dont want my neighbor trying to civil war on me after they lose in Nov.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was in the market for a home I would find BLM signs as a sign the neighborhood is welcoming.  I'd be more concerned if I saw a lot of American flags and overly manicured lawns.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: Two simple rules: Mind your own business and keep your hands to yourself


I thought it was don't give me no lines and keep your hands to yourself.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: Two simple rules: Mind your own business Don't hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself


/ftfy
//no huggin'
///no kissin'
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Crewmannumber6: Two simple rules: Mind your own business and keep your hands to yourself

I thought it was don't give me no lines and keep your hands to yourself.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happens to them every 10 years. So, they're on their 3rd Reich.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aukie: Looks like a classic Karen to boot.


Real-estate is pretty much the goto job for Karens.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he had to fire her, federal fair housing laws were going to come down on them like a ton of bricks. Perhaps not if Trump were to be re-elected, but under any normal administration that would get you thumped for redlining.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All 13 of her followers will be outraged!
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just visited her twitter.  There is a shocking shortfall of sufficient dogpiling on her.  Maybe the word is just getting out.  I'll do my part when I think of a good response. Anyone else?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not going to negatively comment on her appearance in the photo, I'm legitimately just confused how you end up with blush that concentrated.
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sitesmithscott: The Trump/Pence signs seem more of a detriment to me.  If I see one next door to a potential house, I wont even consider it.  I dont want my neighbor trying to civil war on me after they lose in Nov.


While I certainly agree with the seniment, I have to ask:  How many houses are buying between now and 11/3?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Yeah, he had to fire her, federal fair housing laws were going to come down on them like a ton of bricks. Perhaps not if Trump were to be re-elected, but under any normal administration that would get you thumped for redlining.


She got fired for theft and trespass
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Crewmannumber6: Two simple rules: Mind your own business and keep your hands to yourself

I thought it was don't give me no lines and keep your hands to yourself.


Don't *hand* me no lines and keep your hands to yourself, as I recall.  It's a subtle but significant difference.

Meh.  I've booze-addled my memory so you could be right.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: "When reached by 9NEWS Anchor Kyle Clark, Reich said "you distort the news, I can't talk to people who distort the news.""

She sounds white, entitled, and conservative.


Yeah, I can't imagine any non-white person saying that about, say, Fox News.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not going to negatively comment on her appearance in the photo, I'm legitimately just confused how you end up with blush that concentrated.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Playing too many games.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a case where you are or are not allowed to shoot the person removing the sign?  What about just waving around a gun with your finger on the trigger?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: Two simple rules: Mind your own business and keep your hands to yourself


Don't put me on no shelf.
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's see... She also accuses the local anchor of "distorting the news".

Fake news.

Yep.  That's OEM Standard on this model.  You can't drop it from the package.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not going to negatively comment on her appearance in the photo, I'm legitimately just confused how you end up with blush that concentrated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image 850x478]

I'm not going to negatively comment on her appearance in the photo, I'm legitimately just confused how you end up with blush that concentrated.


probably by talking about your feelings on BLM to your POC aesthetician
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So much plastic surgery, so little effect.
 
Skanque [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 544x305]

So much plastic surgery, so little effect.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Auntie Denice, y'all got fired?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not going to negatively comment on her appearance in the photo, I'm legitimately just confused how you end up with blush that concentrated.


Hmm maybe its rosacea
 
too2ez [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm not going to negatively comment on her appearance in the photo, I'm legitimately just confused how you end up with blush that concentrated.

Hmm maybe its rosacea


Only if rosacea comes in a little container with a brush.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
she was just a concerned citizen. She was worried that the neighborhood  was going downhill and wanted to make sure that things were all white.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image 850x478]

I'm not going to negatively comment on her appearance in the photo, I'm legitimately just confused how you end up with blush that concentrated.


Permanent tattoos?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 544x305]

So much plastic surgery, so little effect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 544x305]

So much plastic surgery, so little effect.


That is the full-on Karen do.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

No he wouldn't.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: Oh noes, she got fired....from the brokerage where she was merely a contractor. She'll be back at it in under 2 weeks, plenty of bigots out there.


Hell... she'll advertise that she can find you a home a good, white neighborhood.
 
