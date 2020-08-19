 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Scientists and experts agree: Overly optimistic and perpetually positive people are not only every bit as annoying as you think they are, but in a pandemic they're downright dangerous. You know what to do   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel fine. I think I'll go for a walk. I feel happy! I feel happy!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You know what to do"

Fark you, no I don't.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop on them?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this thread will be fine.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crush their hopes and constantly grind away at their souls with politics?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "You know what to do"

Fark you, no I don't.


It's obvious; you fix the cable.

f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd amendment solution?*
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, just great. Now the scientists and the experts want me dead.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a pretty optimistic guy. But I've learned to temper my optimism with wisdom.

For example, as soon as Republicans get to make the call on anything, expect a worst-case scenario.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what to do: Shout UNCLEAN at the maskless and deny them services, human fellowship, water and shade. Turn your backs on them, as they've turned their backs on humanity by trying to kill us all.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Crush their hopes and constantly grind away at their souls with politics?


Are you my mother?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: 2nd amendment solution?*


That was my question too.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark is my therapy to ensure I'll never be one of those people.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As I've learned through my years of trying to reach good mental health, just like anything else, good mental health is a balance. Just like eating a balanced diet. You are allowed to be sad, it's only when it gets to extreme sadness that it's an issue. You're allowed to be happy, but if you are in a manic happy place that's a problem.  Just allow yourself to be as you are without going to extremes and you are healthy.
 
links136
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "You know what to do"

Fark you, no I don't.


toxic positivity is avoidance of the fact that we're in a really bad situation.

It really is annoying when something needs to be done, and 'oh everything will be fine!' so then either you gotta figure out some way to transport 8 kilos of coke by yourself, or the entire operation goes up in smoke.  Or powder.

You just can't find decent cocaine smugglers anymore.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Martian_Astronomer: "You know what to do"

Fark you, no I don't.

It's obvious; you fix the cable.

[f4.bcbits.com image 850x850]


That's the biggest jpeg of Karl Hungus I've ever seen.
 
anfrind
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In many cases, the first step to succeeding at something is to adopt a mindset of success.  The second step is to actually succeed at it.

Far too many people only bother with the first step.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We'll be fine. People know what they're doing" is exactly the mindset behind Jurassic Park. It seems like an apt comparison because a rich dumbass ignores common sense, people get hurt, and some dumpy 4th string bureaucrat has his own plans to cash in.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On the bright side, no one has told me to 'Have a nice day' in months. Next person who says that to me is going to get smacked in the head with a Stillson wrench.

George Carlin - Have a nice day.flv
Youtube 6X0MDBqyYZQ
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Office Space (2/5) Movie CLIP - Bad Case of the Mondays (1999) HD
Youtube uiik3zS4y4I
 
