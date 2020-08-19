 Skip to content
(The Drive)   In the most troubling news yet from the South China Sea, China now appears to be in possession of the Ark of the Covenant. Humanity's only hope is that Xi isn't well-versed in ancient Jewish dogma   (thedrive.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We should be ashamed of the cave gap. Must now act from behind, build our own shame caves.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I sure hope that thing can't part the strait of Taiwan.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The documentary "Raiders of the Lost Ark" showed how trying to exploit the Ark ended poorly for the Nazis, I am assuming the same will happen to the Chinese.

What I want to know is how the Ark got from that secret US Gov't warehouse to the South China Sea
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flucto: Must now act from behind, build our own shame caves.


Do you want slut dragons? Because this is how you get slut dragons.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
COVID20 bioweapon nearing completion
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mollari: What I want to know is how the Ark got from that secret US Gov't warehouse to the South China Sea


One assumes that the fake tourists we've been catching are either the very dumbest ones, or decoys.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Image Shows Chinese Submarine Entering Mysterious Cave Facility At South China Sea Base

So very mysterious.
Of course there is a picture of it at the entrance of the facility, and a detailed map of the underground tram system.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flucto: We should be ashamed of the cave gap. Must now act from behind, build our own shame caves.


I think we have a couple already. At least one on the west coast, and then that is allegedly up a river that was somewhat recently dredged on the east coast somewheres. All just rumors though.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In technology fresh from the 1930s....
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: flucto: We should be ashamed of the cave gap. Must now act from behind, build our own shame caves.

I think we have a couple already. At least one on the west coast, and then that is allegedly up a river that was somewhat recently dredged on the east coast somewheres. All just rumors though.


Wow I botched that phone posting. The east coast submarine base is up a river that was recently dredged, allegedly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not about sure about being well-versed in ancient Jewish dogma, but Xi does know his way around the Hundred Acre Wood!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Chinese love Jewish cuisine
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mollari: What I want to know is how the Ark got from that secret US Gov't warehouse to the South China Sea


You do know who's President don't you?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mollari: The documentary "Raiders of the Lost Ark" showed how trying to exploit the Ark ended poorly for the Nazis, I am assuming the same will happen to the Chinese.

What I want to know is how the Ark got from that secret US Gov't warehouse to the South China Sea


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Could be worse. The underground lair could be built into a volcano.
 
