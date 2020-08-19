 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   It's all fun and games until no one contacts you saying you've got the 'rona because you used Donald Duck and Adolf Hitler as fake names on your pub's track and trace forms   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn punters, you never see this from Wide Receivers or Running Backs
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
donald duck and adolf hitler walk into a bar...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, their government issued forms for contact tracing, that's a really good idea.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah, I see you've played Donald Ducky-Adolf Hitlery before!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Wow, their government issued forms for contact tracing, that's a really good idea.


If only America had any.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mods, please only green articles in American as per the FarQ rules.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bloody tossers...
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yet another reason nobody should ever confuse "having a British accent" for "being smart."
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There was no Gene Masseth so I doubt it's real.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you don't know you have the 'rona then it doesn't matter to you whether they call you. There is literally nothing they can do to help people with the disease other than two drugs that help people with serious cases not die, and oxygen, again or people with serious cases. Obviously it helps track and trace but if you have the view that the faster and sooner the disease spreads the better I can see why people don't want to volunteer their privacy data. If you're concerned about family, well, too bad -- none of the measures being taken to combat CV try to protect household members from each other. The strategy from day one was - if one of you gets the plague, you're all in it together.

This is completely different than, say, gonnorrhea, where asymptomic infections are treatable, don't go away on their own, infect people you actually care about and can cause you to become sterile.
 
FacelessDevil30 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Peter Ian Staker inconsolable.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Suspect pictured here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: If you don't know you have the 'rona then it doesn't matter to you whether they call you. There is literally nothing they can do to help people with the disease other than two drugs that help people with serious cases not die, and oxygen, again or people with serious cases. Obviously it helps track and trace but if you have the view that the faster and sooner the disease spreads the better I can see why people don't want to volunteer their privacy data. If you're concerned about family, well, too bad -- none of the measures being taken to combat CV try to protect household members from each other. The strategy from day one was - if one of you gets the plague, you're all in it together.

This is completely different than, say, gonnorrhea, where asymptomic infections are treatable, don't go away on their own, infect people you actually care about and can cause you to become sterile.


The issue is that Donald Duck and Adolf Hitler are walking around infecting others.

If they had been contacted and told to stay the fark home, it would have at least prevented the disease from spreading to others who may end up in the ICU with permanent adverses effects. All of that because a frat bro decided to be cute on a medical form.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: donald duck and adolf hitler walk into a bar...


Bartender says ",you gotta wear pants if you want to drink in this bar.
Donald Duck begins cussing accusing the bartender if applying human stereotypes to ducks but the bartender says "jebus, duck.  I was talking to the German Chancellor, not you!"
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: donald duck and adolf hitler walk into a bar...


[Groucho]If he walked into a bar then he shoulda ducked. Expect for the duck, he shoulda known that already[/Groucho]
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Please do not make fun of Donald's involvement in WW2, he had a very difficult time going back to a normal life...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: donald duck and adolf hitler walk into a bar...


Donald Duck, Hitler, and Frank Bruno walked into a bar.....


FTFY
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't suspect "feather-ass nazis without pants" will be a trifecta, but given how much I just won for it hitting at all, I'm gonna cash out now.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The British are trying to kill Adolf again!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

You silly, leg-before-wicket,British person.
 
