(NPR)   You know that demotivational poster, "Mistakes: It Could Be That The Purpose Of Your Life Is Only To Serve As A Warning To Others?" Well, the UNC Faculty Chair is apparently proud that UNC can now replace a sinking ship as its illustration   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Fail, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University, large campuses, part of a large system, good hand hygiene, University of North Carolina, campus housing, successful result  
999 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 4:03 PM



17 Comments
 


 
SpaceyCat
3 hours ago  
many scientists believed that the disease would abate over the summer, that the virus would retreat.

No, you dumb fark, the President said that, not anyone with the CDC.
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: many scientists believed that the disease would abate over the summer, that the virus would retreat.

No, you dumb fark, the President said that, not anyone with the CDC.


Isn't the CDC forced to back up whatever the Idiot In Chief says?
 
SpaceyCat
50 minutes ago  

gopher321: Isn't the CDC forced to back up whatever the Idiot In Chief says?


I haven't seen any officially released CDC memos, documents, etc saying that the the virus would go away over the summer.  However, I have heard some of the higher ups in the CDC give non-committal answers as to whether that's true or not.

Probably some toady looking to keep his job, but no guidance from the CDC saying it would happen.
 
dothemath
40 minutes ago  
He added that the college will be renaming itself The University of No farking shiat Sherlock.
 
Oysterman
39 minutes ago  
It baffles me that anyone thought the outcome would be any different.  Like, we knew better during Spring semester, and things have gotten worse since then.
 
Kalyco Jack
39 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: many scientists believed that the disease would abate over the summer, that the virus would retreat.

No, you dumb fark, the President said that, not anyone with the CDC.


science...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost
39 minutes ago  
Members of the athletics teams were surprised by the result since they never have to go to class.

https://www.cnn.com/2014/10/22/us/unc​-​report-academic-fraud/index.html
 
johnny_vegas
39 minutes ago  
Laugh about California all you want, but the decision for my kids two schools to go virtual only was made pretty early on.
 
johnny_vegas
37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: SpaceyCat: many scientists believed that the disease would abate over the summer, that the virus would retreat.

No, you dumb fark, the President said that, not anyone with the CDC.

science...

[Fark user image image 850x472]


Smart, dedicated, presumably good judgement and pretty.

/this is as close as I would ever get to her   :(
 
Richard Hertz
37 minutes ago  
This pandemic has graphically shown that our entire society is run by cowardly idiots.

And we can't wait to get right back to it. Killing ourselves and our children for "normal."

America is a f*cking cult.
 
robodog
31 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: This pandemic has graphically shown that our entire society is run by cowardly idiots.

And we can't wait to get right back to it. Killing ourselves and our children for "normal."

America is a f*cking cult.


Well, the red parts certainly are, and the people parts seem to be leaving that way. I was pretty happy with our governor until last night, he threw away months of good work by saying "kids can go back to school, and they can play sport all, and you can even have people in the stands!". It took 5 months for him to go from rational adult at the lead on pandemic response to pandering Republican politician. I'm pretty disappointed.
 
chewd
28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: SpaceyCat: many scientists believed that the disease would abate over the summer, that the virus would retreat.

No, you dumb fark, the President said that, not anyone with the CDC.

science...

[Fark user image 850x472]


Change from "No, I'm lying" to "Science", and this is the first thing I thought about:
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
sgarri7777
25 minutes ago  
How many times are we gonna hear "I think we can do this safely" before people realize the virus sets the rules.
China,Italy ,Europe,New York City,Florida,Texas.California,fly over country now colleges.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
25 minutes ago  
britishfasteners.comView Full Size


Sounds like he's screwed. Maybe he needs to change his pitch if his fit isn't right. This could affect a big circle of people, a major diameter.
 
JudgeSmails
25 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: This pandemic has graphically shown that our entire society is run by cowardly idiots.

And we can't wait to get right back to it. Killing ourselves and our children for "normal."

America is a f*cking cult.


No need to worry,The My Pillow™ guy is on the case! Also don't worry about him not trying to profit from it.

Good job Trump voters!
 
Walker
21 minutes ago  
What had originally convinced administrators that reopening with in-person classes was doable?

When the plan started developing in late spring and summer and early summer, you probably remember, many scientists believed that the disease would abate over the summer, that the virus would retreat.

But this decision to bring students back on campus started when you had a much better idea of where the country would be. So why did the administration go ahead with the plan?

We are part of a large system - we're one of 17 campuses - and so our decisions are not ours alone to make at Chapel Hill.

I love how Mimi gets called out for spouting bullsh*t (the virus would go away in warm weather thing) then immediately goes into the "Look, we're part of a large system so it's not just my decision to make. Just get off my back man!"
 
