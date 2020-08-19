 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Aaaaand...here come the California wildfires...again   (abc7news.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know whether I'm coughing because of the smoke or Covid now.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
why not both ?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When the face mask serves a third purpose, I'm out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So... August in just about any year ending in a number, basically?
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stay safe folks.

California is not as 'droughted out' as it has been in the past, so hopefully that will help to mitigate how crazy some of these fires get.

So long as the wind doesn't blow things up...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's ashes falling on my car. And time to bust out the real n95 masks because I have some lung impairment and the smoke really effects me.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Guess they should have raked better...

/seriously though fires suck. Pine Gulch Fire near me is bad. Air quality is awful.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The drive up I-5, 99, and 80 yesterday was a hellscape. I mean moreso than usual.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Colorado has been smoky for a couple of weeks now. :(
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sacramento here. The light coming through the window blinds is orange. It's going to be a wild sunset. Sadly I have no smart phone nor do I have a decent view without some walking.

/ And I ain't goin' out there again -- got a damned ash in my eye.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: So... August in just about any year ending in a number, basically?


No.  We had thunderstorms come through with a lot of lightning. That doesn't normally happen, and when it does happen, it's a small area affected.

Lightning hits for super effective damage in California because it's so dry.  1 in 25 ground strikes starts a fire. We had a lot of strikes over most of the state. Shiats on fire yo.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had a lot of ash on my car this morning.
/Oakland..
//Wear a KN95 mask if possible..
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The good news is that we only have three full months ahead of us of fire season.

Three. Full. Months.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Sacramento here. The light coming through the window blinds is orange. It's going to be a wild sunset. Sadly I have no smart phone nor do I have a decent view without some walking.

/ And I ain't goin' out there again -- got a damned ash in my eye.


Yup... here in Folsom it's starting to smell, with that weird orange glow.  On the bright side, the thick smoke has kept the temperatures down to only 100 today... so... yay?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good! Burn all them God damn gun hating illegal immigrant loving sushi eating  liberal hippies out,
Not really. I have many people I love in California and I wish them all well. It is an amazing state just for the nature alone.
 
links136
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any time I hear 'California' I just mentally substitute it with 'hippie' and everything clarifies with the intensity of a hippie wildfire.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"You can't outrun a wildfire burning at full speed; some grow an acre a second, some three times faster still. You can't outdrive flames carried by winds traveling 60 miles per hour straddling highways that had looked, moments before, like escape routes." https://t.co/PSq9QMAzGd

- David Wallace-Wells (@dwallacewells) August 19, 2020


Los Angeles Fire Season Is Beginning Again. And It Will Never End.
 
