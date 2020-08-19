 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Pope Francis declares it's "sad" that a vaccine is being prioritized for rich countries over poor ones, although it's unclear where that falls on the Catholic "sad" scale. Perhaps somewhere between "a woman owning her body" and "altar boy shenanigans?"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
76 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 1:28 PM



I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or selling a few statues and covering the costs for the poor?

NAAAAHHH
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You think they are sad about the rapes?  They're sad it's costing them money now rather than just being a part of the gig.

This level of sadness is somewhere between "profits are down in North America" and "people are realizing we have no moral authority".

/Francis is the Susan Collins of religion.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they could pass the collection plate around to pay for some vaccines for the needy then, or sell a gold throne or something.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh no Subby will get shiat on for talking bad about Pope Franky
Pope Franky made a speech talking about income equality or something so his reinforcing the concept of not telling cops about pedo priests is like totally legit because it will be used only by corporate states to persecute poor Catholics
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rich countries:

Spend decades developing infrastructure and educational institutions.
Prioritize education and investment in healthcare.
Provide rewarding careers for people who achieve higher education.
Have everything in place to develop vaccines which might save the entire world.

Why the hell shouldn't they get first crack at the vaccine?  Why the hell would they even spend the BILLIONS of dollars it takes to develop and roll out the vaccines if they're going to be at the end of the waiting list?  Why the hell should poor countries that are incapable of producing a vaccine of their own get put ahead of the rich countries that developed the cure?
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Look, the vaccines were just resting in my account!
 
Lifeless
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe he should spread the vaccine by enslaving poor countries, like his beloved St. Junipero Serra did with the native tribes of California
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: /Francis is the Susan Collins of religion.


I am shamelessly stealing this.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Altar Boy Shenanigans is the name of my Gary Glitter cover / trubite band.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe those poor countries are smart to make sure it works, before they get tracked by 5G.

How can any country that believes in whatever The Pope is sellin' be poor?
 
lefty248
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What is his a$$-hole-iness up to now?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Issues with Catholicism aside, he is right.
But, expecting otherwise would also assume that the world operates fairly and with completely blind equanimity.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, who said this will be the case?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Rich countries:

Spend decades developing infrastructure and educational institutions.
Prioritize education and investment in healthcare.
Provide rewarding careers for people who achieve higher education.
Have everything in place to develop vaccines which might save the entire world.

Why the hell shouldn't they get first crack at the vaccine?  Why the hell would they even spend the BILLIONS of dollars it takes to develop and roll out the vaccines if they're going to be at the end of the waiting list?  Why the hell should poor countries that are incapable of producing a vaccine of their own get put ahead of the rich countries that developed the cure?


Because poor countries have more church attendance. Duh.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Save the whataboutisms for the comment section, bud.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fun Fact about the popes:

Fark user imageView Full Size


When angry, they can spray holy water up to 25 feet.  This useful in case of exorcism.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too bad he's not sad about the decades of kid diddling
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Vatican could sell some of their beloved artwork to pay for vaccines in poor countries.

/or not
 
lefty248
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The Vatican could sell some of their beloved artwork to pay for vaccines in poor countries.

/or not


That's going to happen.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Or selling a few statues and covering the costs for the poor?

NAAAAHHH


Why wôuld they need to do that?

The Vatican is arguably the *only* soverign state in the world that is actually cash liquid, probably to the tune of Trillions (although you will never see the books).  They can fund the entire 3rd world vacination campaign with the monthly interest.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Rich countries:

Spend decades developing infrastructure and educational institutions.
Prioritize education and investment in healthcare.
Provide rewarding careers for people who achieve higher education.
Have everything in place to develop vaccines which might save the entire world.



You left out:

1. Benefit from the centuries-old legacy of of colonial exploitation and slavery
2. Offshore their menial manufacturing and agriculture to places where they can pay lower wages
3. Actively use their military and economic clout to make sure no government interferes with #2.

It's not exactly surprising that a country that develops a vaccine will use it internally first, but let's not pretend that the "developed" nations pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and achieved their status by virtue of their enlightened government philosophies.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mantour: Fun Fact about the popes:

[Fark user image image 850x510]

When angry, they can spray holy water up to 25 feet.  This useful in case of exorcism.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Catholic priests just love molesting children. That's what gets them up in the morning.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why would he want the poorer countries to get microchip implants first?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure that , if left to their own devices, the Somalians or the Haitians would have developed an effective vaccine months ago. The Pope is a dope.
 
