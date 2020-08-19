 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TaxProf)   Drunk but happy: national survey reveals lawyers are no more unhappy than other people, but they consume way more alcohol   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 8:59 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are up there, but construction and miners even shame my own profession. Chefs don't get taken out for drinks by clients as often as lawyers, but for damn sure we self medicate and we have easy access.

I like to think that we're more fun drunks.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a deeply unhappy Biglaw lawyer.  All my peers are deeply unhappy Biglaw lawyers.  I know lawyers who are not unhappy, but they all work outside of Biglaw.  Or they work in Biglaw and are sociopaths.
 
g.fro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'S all good, man!
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.