(Washington Post)   Headline: Coronavirus saliva tests could be cheaper and faster. Here's how they work. TFA: Zero information about how they work   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
12
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*laughs in Theranos*
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Yale team's research, which has not been peer-reviewed,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Pillow Guy is writing for the post?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But has it broken the less than 50% accuracy barrier?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press​-​announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-upd​ate-fda-issues-emergency-use-authoriza​tion-yale-school-public-health

Yale's test meets the criteria for emergency authorization
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all just go ahead and fill those little test tubes, we were warned.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
goddamdoggiedoctor [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks legit. By figuring out how to "replace nucleic acid extraction with a simple proteinase K and heat treatment step" (which is the part of other tests that requires the hard to find reagents), they created a list of reagents that are commonly available at any lab capable of the complex procedures they list in their protocol.

This isn't a company who provides a test which they can get rich off of.This is the equivalent of crowd sourcing a new technology, and sharing it with anyone capable of performing the protocol.

Follow the links in the article to find out how it works. I gotta say, it's one of the most encouraging things I've read in a long time.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Furthermore, we simplified our diagnostic test by (1) not requiring nucleic acid preservatives at sample collection, (2) replacing nucleic acid extraction with a simple proteinase K and heat treatment step, and (3) testing specimens with a dualplex quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) assay.

So somewhat similar lab analysis requirements, but without some of the treagents that the US has a shortage of for the conventional PCR nasal swabs.

Source: https://www.medrxiv.org/conte​nt/10.110​1/2020.08.03.20167791v1
 
Trainspotr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this the same test U of I developed?

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/2020​0​819/university-of-illinois-covid-19-sa​liva-test-approved-for-use-as-2295-new​-cases-reported
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe they figure we already read the first five posts this week regarding this test.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Democracy dies in derpness.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Instead, the saliva tests allow patients to spit into a container.

i guess that is the full list of directions.
everything you wanted to know is right there in that sentence.
directions, tools needed, how long it will take, where to go, can i scoop some off the sidewalk,
can i mix it with chew, what if my dentures come out, day or night,.....
 
