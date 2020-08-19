 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Well, this is depressing
60
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks Trump.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But but...her emails in Chicago.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's almost as if living your entire life under threat of school shootings, police brutality, an economy that is set up to work against you, a lack of access to health care, and massive, crippling debt for getting an education only to be paid pittance wages once you graduate, followed by a pandemic and yet another economic crisis paints an incredibly bleak picture of the future for young people.

Seriously, what good have we done for our young people in the last 40 years? Of course they'd consider suicide rather than live as we're forcing them to live.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's almost as if living your entire life under threat of school shootings, police brutality, an economy that is set up to work against you, a lack of access to health care, and massive, crippling debt for getting an education only to be paid pittance wages once you graduate, followed by a pandemic and yet another economic crisis paints an incredibly bleak picture of the future for young people.

Seriously, what good have we done for our young people in the last 40 years? Of course they'd consider suicide rather than live as we're forcing them to live.


Yup.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
31% of unpayed caregivers for adults


Depressing, indeed, considering it's 'unpaid.'
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd like to know who it is that is downvoting every single link every single day.

It's always -1
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The System Isn't Broken, It Was Designed This Way - Chenelle A. Jones
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You hear veterans are suffering, health care workers are suffering, farmers, coal miners, teachers, students.

Why are we defending this system again? For a few dollars more?
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
U2 - Acrobat
Youtube 8ZmDfmR_c-c


Illegitimi non carborundum ;)
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: You hear veterans are suffering, health care workers are suffering, farmers, coal miners, teachers, students.

Why are we defending this system again? For a few dollars more?


A few dollars more for the investor/donor class.  Fark the rest of us, I guess.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i killed myself before it was cool.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd like to know who it is that is downvoting every single link every single day.

It's always -1


I'm guessing it's from users (not me!) who object to the presence of Twitter links in the feed, regardless of the content of the links.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide is a terrible thing.   The people you leave behind never get over it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

jbenton: 25% of 18- to 24-year-olds, 19% of Hispanics, 15% of blacks, 22% of essential workers, and 31% of unpayed caregivers for adults have "seriously considered suicide" in the past 30 days https://t.co/DcK2dQK0ui https://t.co/K8hQMh6O5N


Selection bias?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Vote first please.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, the media has to paint a horrible picture to generate ad revenue.  Sometimes that creates collateral damage that they can also monetize for more ad revenue.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd like to know who it is that is downvoting every single link every single day.

It's always -1


That's farks automatic unskewing bot.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd believe those numbers are a gross underestimation because most people won't admit it or want to hide they feel that way. Sadly, people who want to kill themselves usually do eventually. I've lost many friends, and have explored the option myself.

One day I'll do what I've wanted to do and finally see myself out.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the percentage of married men that consider suicide is over 50%
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: Thanks Trump.


Drink!
Trump is a symptom of the disease, not the cause.
He's a clownish buffoon put there by the people who are part of the problem.
So obviously he doesn't help the situation, though.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Hello, this Bob from the government. We are doing a phone survey regarding suicide. Have you considered killing yourself during this pandemic, and if so, what is your age, gender and salary." ........"Hello, hello?" -crickets- "Oh, that's right, nobody answers their phone to unknown callers anymore, so our survey is basically guesswork, I guess". "Bye!"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see this information showing up in Trump's "Die for the DOW" speeches in the near future.
 
JRoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm a middle aged single white male living in the USA and I consider suicide on a monthly basis.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts (Official Music Video)
Youtube 5rOiW_xY-kc
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: You hear veterans are suffering, health care workers are suffering, farmers, coal miners, teachers, students.

Why are we defending this system again? For a few dollars more?


Republicans care about themselves only.
They only care about others (their family, their Party, God, etc) as far as it helps themselves.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Suicide is a terrible thing.   The people you leave behind never get over it.


As a depressive, I say, their fault for being late on the train.

Applying guilt to depressives is a bit like finding someone with a dangerous bonfire, smothering it out, giving them a stern lecture, and then pouring gas over the remaining wood and remarking, "What a nice time it will be for a bonfire next week".

Sure, you might stop the "problem" in the short run, but you are not helping. What you're ultimately telling me, or whomever you try this line on, is my life only has value because the termination of it will make someone else sad.

Get farked.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
Thesedyingtrees
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: gopher321: Thanks Trump.

Drink!
Trump is a symptom of the disease, not the cause.
He's a clownish buffoon put there by the people who are part of the problem.
So obviously he doesn't help the situation, though.


Trump is a five-year "Republican" planted by liberals to further the liberal agenda.

No one is questioning why Congress hasn't passed a budget in 19 years.  The president is a figurehead.  The real enemy are the morons who keep blindly electing partisans to "fight" the figurehead.
 
mudpants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And in unrelated news ... twitter is depressing and twitter is not news
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I were 18-24 and living in America, I wouldn't be considering suicide, but I WOULD be considering moving overseas once the borders reopened.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thesedyingtrees: Begoggle: gopher321: Thanks Trump.

Drink!
Trump is a symptom of the disease, not the cause.
He's a clownish buffoon put there by the people who are part of the problem.
So obviously he doesn't help the situation, though.

Trump is a five-year "Republican" planted by liberals to further the liberal agenda.

No one is questioning why Congress hasn't passed a budget in 19 years.  The president is a figurehead.  The real enemy are the morons who keep blindly electing partisans to "fight" the figurehead.


This is a serious topic, please read the room and don't post stupid stuff.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In this case it helps if you read the comments ..
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Numbers seem low.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What were the baseline numbers for these groups before the pandemic?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's almost as if living your entire life under threat of school shootings, police brutality, an economy that is set up to work against you, a lack of access to health care, and massive, crippling debt for getting an education only to be paid pittance wages once you graduate, followed by a pandemic and yet another economic crisis paints an incredibly bleak picture of the future for young people.

Seriously, what good have we done for our young people in the last 40 years? Of course they'd consider suicide rather than live as we're forcing them to live.


Deaths of despair were already rising and now this is worse.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Suicide is a terrible thing.   The people you leave behind never get over it.


But could you imagine being so miserable that your only way out is by taking your life? Or worse, not having the courage to do the job and having to continue being miserable.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The numbers are misinterpreted.

10.7% of respondents reported suicidal thoughts in the previous 39 days. Of those, 25% (IOW 2.675% of respondents) were 18-24 year olds, and so on.
 
varnigus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Suicide is a terrible thing.   The people you leave behind never get over it.


Forcing people to endure suffering for your own emotional well-being is a terrible thing.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: The numbers are misinterpreted.

10.7% of respondents reported suicidal thoughts in the previous 39 days. Of those, 25% (IOW 2.675% of respondents) were 18-24 year olds, and so on.


Or maybe not. 25% of the subset of respondents in the 18-24 y.o. range reported suicidal thoughts. So horrifying interpretation looks to be the right one. Sort of a theme these days.
 
Thesedyingtrees
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Thesedyingtrees: Begoggle: gopher321: Thanks Trump.

Drink!
Trump is a symptom of the disease, not the cause.
He's a clownish buffoon put there by the people who are part of the problem.
So obviously he doesn't help the situation, though.

Trump is a five-year "Republican" planted by liberals to further the liberal agenda.

No one is questioning why Congress hasn't passed a budget in 19 years.  The president is a figurehead.  The real enemy are the morons who keep blindly electing partisans to "fight" the figurehead.

This is a serious topic, please read the room and don't post stupid stuff.


If you were cognizant during the last 19 years, how have they been treating you?
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:
jbenton: 25% of 18- to 24-year-olds, 19% of Hispanics, 15% of blacks, 22% of essential workers, and 31% of unpayed caregivers for adults have "seriously considered suicide" in the past 30 days https://t.co/DcK2dQK0ui https://t.co/K8hQMh6O5N

Selection bias?


That's my sense, that we're all in this boat together regardless of demographics. I've read disturbing numbers on the rate of mental illness and suicidal ideations in and since college. Since the pandemic I've read horrific numbers on the rates of depression and anxiety, most noticeably repeated references to psychiatric appointments being up 700%. (Especially saddening that similar rates are reported in children and teens.) And bear in mind with the psychiatric visitations that most people in need shun the care for a variety of reasons--some with their own symptomatic avoidance behavior, others because of the stigma regarding care, and some that have reason to know it has its own pitfalls that their pocketbooks and mental health may be better-served to avoid it.

(To their credit, I'm seeing frequent outreach on TV from advocacy groups telling people they aren't alone and supplying contact numbers for resources, with much of the support done on line and more anonymously these days. And despite their distasteful public behavior and well-documented ego issues, I've been impressed in recent years and especially months by how many celebrities are making public statements on their illnesses to reduce the stigma for others.)
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's almost as if living your entire life under threat of school shootings, police brutality, an economy that is set up to work against you, a lack of access to health care, and massive, crippling debt for getting an education only to be paid pittance wages once you graduate, followed by a pandemic and yet another economic crisis paints an incredibly bleak picture of the future for young people.

Seriously, what good have we done for our young people in the last 40 years? Of course they'd consider suicide rather than live as we're forcing them to live.


it's not easy being green. they even wrote a song about it. that's why it is remarkable to make it to old age, to beat the odds, to get lucky. unless you're well borne or connected you don't have it easy as a yut.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
GET BETTER - dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube yEitrZU-nCw
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good friend of mine hung himself a couple of months ago.  Shiat sucks.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's almost as if living your entire life under threat of school shootings, police brutality, an economy that is set up to work against you, a lack of access to health care, and massive, crippling debt for getting an education only to be paid pittance wages once you graduate, followed by a pandemic and yet another economic crisis paints an incredibly bleak picture of the future for young people.

Seriously, what good have we done for our young people in the last 40 years? Of course they'd consider suicide rather than live as we're forcing them to live.



Yeah but iPhones and furthermore
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

varnigus: PaulRB: Suicide is a terrible thing.   The people you leave behind never get over it.

Forcing people to endure suffering for your own emotional well-being is a terrible thing.


So you're saying that you're against the forced lockedowns?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Haven't considered suicide, though there were many times when I was stuck in retail hell where I considered stomping the dog shiat out of various right wing drones who would loiter in my store. The loitering wasn't so much of a problem most of the time but having to listen to semi-conscious, barely literate white trash running their mouths about how Kids These Days™, by which they meant anybody younger than the age of 58, "Want to get paid $35 an hour to not work".

Landed in a much better job after escaping from there and while the place is infested with dicknoseing Trumptrash, I don't have to deal with the general public and mostly work alone now anyway. I actually feel extremely lucky to have dodged so many bullets of chaotic-stupid this year, both figuratively and literally.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd like to know who it is that is downvoting every single link every single day.

It's always -1


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
