(Washington Post)   The kids are not alright, says The WHO   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're not gonna take it!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Covid's more than an awful cold, they're gonna die before they get old.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't cry
Don't raise your eye
It's only teenage wasteland
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can one high school hallway
Swallow so many lives?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
However much I booze, there ain't no way out
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That earned a link vote
 
Oysterman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems like putting them into a highly-populated enclosed area would be a terrible idea.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread,"

So not kids.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Surrender.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
White Lion - When The Children Cry
Youtube Ox6vF279yvg
 
Oysterman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread,"

So not kids.


Boomer-like reporting detected.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You're gonna need a bigger hand basket!

Fark user image
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's coming from inside this kid!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We need vaccine. Until we have it... You know the drill.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Jesterling
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They'd know I suppose - Pete Townshend has done the research.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"fark those kids"
- Roman Polanski
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wrong band.

The Offspring - The Kids Aren't Alright (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7iNbnineUCI
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yet only 8% and the 'unpayed' are considering suicide?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So weird, where are those trolls who kept insisting that kids were not at risk of catching/spreading COVID and kept posting those charts and graphs? Haven't seen them in while.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread,"

So not kids.


Funny how it corresponds with the people being forced to work or face homelessness. Guess we should open more businesses to be sure.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread,"

Fark user image
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: Wrong band.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7iNbnine​UCI]


Thank you.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: So weird, where are those trolls who kept insisting that kids were not at risk of catching/spreading COVID and kept posting those charts and graphs? Haven't seen them in while.


They just got a fresh batch of krokodil shipped in from Kamchatka. Contains extra polar bear. Is very good, da.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We should probably lock them up to be safe. Camps or cages?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Bullshiat.


Strong argument.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: Wrong band.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7iNbnine​UCI]


Good song.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread,"

So not kids.


Plus, they're increasingly able to get tested without severe symptoms.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Fark user image 584x584]


I believe I read somewhere a long time ago, in the Before Time of magazines and books, that the tub of beans Daltrey was sitting in was really cold and he spent a long time in there for the photo shoot.   When he was done he was shivering and said he came down with pneumonia afterwards.
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anyone who is really surprised by this has had their head up their ass for the past 3 months.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anything put out by the WHO is just suspect at this point as any thrust I had in that ORG is gone.
It shiats on Taiwan and loved to help cover up for CCP Virus.

And no, Not a Trumpy supporter.

Fark user image
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ox6vF279​yvg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]



Vito Bratta, you are our only hope.

Please use your dazzling, but melodic, soloing to protect our children from the 'rona.

Fark user image
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
THIS TIME they're sure! hahahaha
Stick to the narrative, TRUMP DID THIS!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trust
Edit feature would be nice
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread,"

So not kids.


Maybe they're kids at heart?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i'm your wicked uncle Donnie, i'm glad you won't see or hear me as i fiddle about.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not entirely surprising that the most liberal generation ever are the main spreaders of this disease? I guess all that Trumper-shaming didn't work on those AOC followers?
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Onion should put together the Millenial spokesperson to say something like, "We want to get laid and probably won't get very sick from COVID.  We didn't vote, so it's not our fault.  Boomers voted for this guy so, fark them if they get it from us."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: So weird, where are those trolls who kept insisting that kids were not at risk of catching/spreading COVID and kept posting those charts and graphs? Haven't seen them in while.


They weren't trolls per se.  They were naive optimists who have spent months believing that something will save us.  They never really stopped.  There's always a new thing that absolves us from having to put in the real, hard work to deal with this virus.  There's the hydrochloroquine.  There's "it will just go away".  There's " ha ha New York did a bad job so we'll be fine here in my state."

It reminds me of the Stockdale Paradox:

asked which prisoners didn't make it out of Vietnam, Stockdale replied:  Oh, that's easy, the optimists. Oh, they were the ones who said, 'We're going to be out by Christmas.' And Christmas would come, and Christmas would go. Then they'd say, 'We're going to be out by Easter.' And Easter would come, and Easter would go. And then Thanksgiving, and then it would be Christmas again. And they died of a broken heart. This is a very important lesson. You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end-which you can never afford to lose-with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.[22]

And a huge chunk of Americans have been denying brutal facts since the beginning.  "Kids can't get it" is just naive optimism that things will magically work out for you.  You cannot hope to prevail until you realize that magic won't save you.  You will have to confront facts you don't like and work hard to overcome them.  You can't overcome a problem with denial.

The new thing you're seeing is "everyone is going to get it anyway."  This is a bit different.  This is the depression stage of grief.  It's giving up because things are hard.
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kids are not effected by the virus.
Coronavirus or COViD-19, is not caused by a virus, but is caused by Antifa witches putting a hex on their intended victim by doing a dance. Since children are not normally the targets of these Antifa witches, they have no need to worry and can return to the classroom.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: We're not gonna take it!


Wrong band-we AIN'T gonna take it.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Kids are not effected by the virus.
Coronavirus or COViD-19, is not caused by a virus, but is caused by Antifa witches putting a hex on their intended victim by doing a dance. Since children are not normally the targets of these Antifa witches, they have no need to worry and can return to the classroom.


Affected.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread,"

So not kids.


But within the context of the headline reference, the Offspring song refers to all the bad things that happened once the kids grew up.

/ technically correct is the best kind of correct
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LegacyDL: So weird, where are those trolls who kept insisting that kids were not at risk of catching/spreading COVID and kept posting those charts and graphs? Haven't seen them in while.


This article is about young-to-middle aged adults, which we always knew can catch and spread COVID-19.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wendigogo: Dr.ScottAtlas: Kids are not effected by the virus.
Coronavirus or COViD-19, is not caused by a virus, but is caused by Antifa witches putting a hex on their intended victim by doing a dance. Since children are not normally the targets of these Antifa witches, they have no need to worry and can return to the classroom.

Affected.


imgs.xkcd.com
 
tinyarena
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Kids are not effected by the virus.
Coronavirus or COViD-19, is not caused by a virus, but is caused by Antifa witches putting a hex on their intended victim by doing a dance. Since children are not normally the targets of these Antifa witches, they have no need to worry and can return to the classroom.


Antifa,,,Witches?
oh yeah...

Fark user image

I have never wanted to VOTE this hard in my life!
 
