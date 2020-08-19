 Skip to content
(CBC)   The Florida of Canada sees its highest daily case count of Covid-19 ever, thanks to partying stoners and vegan hippies   (cbc.ca) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For perspective, BC population, 5 million, Florida population, 20 million, BC total number of cases, 4700, Florida total number of cases, 580,000+. So doing some quick math, Florida has almost 31 times the number of cases per capita. I'd take a Canadian Florida any day over an actual Florida.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People who say they love nature rarely know much about it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.


No, Quebec is Canadian Arkansas/ Alabama.
 
schubie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trailer Park Boys led me to believe it was Nova Scotia.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought Canada's Florida was Rob Ford?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.


I thought it was PEI?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.


Florida is the Canadian Florida, and this year especially its been useful to cull the herd by removing our most foolish elders.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.


i thought it was newfie land.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

schubie: Trailer Park Boys led me to believe it was Nova Scotia.


Probably NL if anything. BC is more like California or Washington State
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

meat0918: Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.

I thought it was PEI?


I'm 90% sure that place doesn't actually exist.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.

No, Quebec is Canadian Arkansas/ Alabama.


I thought Saskatchewan was Canada's Arkansas/Alabama, so I've heard.

From what I understand, the Florida of Canada changes by the year.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.


I figured Newfoundland.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.

No, Quebec is Canadian Arkansas/ Alabama.


More like Vermont where they try to split off from the rest of Canada all the time. Or Texas where they say its their right to split everything up because they claim to be different and better.
 
Pincy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: schubie: Trailer Park Boys led me to believe it was Nova Scotia.

Probably NL if anything. BC is more like California or Washington State


Don't forget Oregon, or at least the urban Willamette valley.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.


I was trying to calculate whether Ontario or the Maritimes were in the running.  Sugar content of real maple syrup, quaintness of village pubs, number of Australian expats living there, lost Americans trying to find the road to Alaska ...  thanks BC for joining Canada instead of the US and giving us two Floridas.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: meat0918: Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.

I thought it was PEI?

I'm 90% sure that place doesn't actually exist.


I agree.

Even their potatoes are invisible.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One wonders if diseased Muricans are sparking outbreaks. Sorry bout dat buddy
 
links136
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You really can twist anything to be anything else
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I always figured BC was Canada's California.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: ObscureNameHere: Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.

No, Quebec is Canadian Arkansas/ Alabama.

More like Vermont where they try to split off from the rest of Canada all the time. Or Texas where they say its their right to split everything up because they claim to be different and better.


All I'm sure of is that Alberta is the Texas of Canada.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pincy: Phreyd2: schubie: Trailer Park Boys led me to believe it was Nova Scotia.

Probably NL if anything. BC is more like California or Washington State

Don't forget Oregon, or at least the urban Willamette valley.


Oregon man is just as nuts as Florida man, and that includes the semi-urban Willamette Valley.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I always figured BC was Canada's California.


Excellent.  That would make Washington, Oregon, and NoCal into BajaBC.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: People who say they love nature rarely know much about it.


COVID is part of nature.
 
spsoon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Be serious - Florida has no peer in this world
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
37 % of Florida's population is over 55 years old, so that doesn't help either
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Moved to BC four years ago from Calgary. Can confirm, if there's a Canadian Florida, this is it. I knew there would be racists and anti-maskers our here in the rurals but these Hicks have managed to make this Calgarian blush...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I thought Canadian Florida was Quebec.


I  thought it was Alberta
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark off subby. I've lived in B.C. my entire life and never heard it compared to the USA hemorrhoid, Florida. And as someone mentioned above, you can make any comparison to fit your own view, so I'm going to assume you are from somewhere east of the Rockies. Yuk yuk.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
B.C. is equal parts California, Washington State, and Alaska
Alberta is equal parts Texas and Colorado
Saskatchewan is Kansas
Manitoba is Ohio
Ontario is equal parts Pennsylvania and New York State and Washington D.C.
Quebec is equal parts Alabama and Louisiana
The Maritime provinces are equal parts Maine and Florida

Ta da!
 
