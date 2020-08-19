 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Fire destroys home of world's rarest birds. I would have thought they'd be well done but apparently they take a while to cook   (cnn.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Brazil, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, blue macaws, Ana Maria Barreto, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Space Research, bird sanctuary  
•       •       •

845 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I was in Australia once, and there was a very common bird in Australia, the Galah. And it's a pink, kind-of parrot-looking thing. And then we met this bloke that says, "You wanna know how to cook a Galah?" I said, "Go on, then." He said, "Start a fire, chuck a couple of rocks in it, chuck a Galah in, and when the rocks go soft, you can eat the Galah!"

- Alan Davies
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sesame Street burned down?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"What?"
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Batman? When you're stumped by who's committing bird-themed crimes in a few months, you might want to look up Ana Maria Barreto.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They cook faster without stuffing.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On July 16, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree banning fires in the Pantanal for 120 days, following pressure from dozens of international investors who threatened to divest from Brazilian companies unless steps were taken to curb the destruction."

Wait, how could such a decree work if none of the fires are man-made?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure a live action remake of this movie was what we really needed just now:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Fires? What Fires?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad, hyacinths are adorable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Not sure a live action remake of this movie was what we really needed just now:
[Fark user image 124x186]


Those ones are already extinct.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hyacinths sell for well over 10 grand
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Hyacinths sell for well over 10 grand


Seems excessive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Hyacinths sell for well over 10 grand


Really?

preview.telegraph.co.ukView Full Size


I don't think I'd pay more than $100, and for that much I better get "all access" if you know what I mean and I think you do.
 
dryknife
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In 1965 that Johnny Cash ignited a wildfire in the Los Padres National Forest that drove off 49 of the area's 53 endangered California condors.

"You mean those big yellow buzzards?"
"Yes, Mr. Cash, those yellow buzzards."
"I don't give a damn about your yellow buzzards. Why should I care?"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: "On July 16, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree banning fires in the Pantanal for 120 days, following pressure from dozens of international investors who threatened to divest from Brazilian companies unless steps were taken to curb the destruction."

Wait, how could such a decree work if none of the fires are man-made?


...because most fires are set by ranchers and farmers who have been slowly burning down the Amazon to create new soybean fields and cattle ranches?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should have had them bronzed.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.