(BBC-US)   Carole Baskin kills the Tiger King's zoo   (bbc.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she cover it in fish paste and feed it to a tiger?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good. Now she needs to go to jail.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nobody cares about Tiger King anymore, they had their 15 minutes, it was a crazy meth fueled ride but its done and we should be over it.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Anenu: Nobody cares about Tiger King anymore, they had their 15 minutes, it was a crazy meth fueled ride but its done and we should be over it.


We should.


......but somehow I'm not.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone who watched this dreck should feel bad
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xai: Good. Now she needs to go to jail.


You shouldn't let TV tell you how to think.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is there a scene in which tigers disembowel these rednecks and play with their innards?

If not I wont be tuning in.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's not all she killed.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Things Carole Baskin has made disappear : 1 2
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Anenu: Nobody cares about Tiger King anymore, they had their 15 minutes, it was a crazy meth fueled ride but its done and we should be over it.


I rushed through Tiger King when the pandemic first started because I thought that years in the future when we looked back on the 2 week quarantine of 2020, that show would have been part of the shared cultural experience. In hindsight, I realize it was just a waste of my time. Which is really saying something, because now 5 months into that 2 week quarantine, time is the one thing I have too much of.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Anyone who watched this dreck should feel bad


Why?  Not everything has to be educational or enlightening.

Sometimes you just want to watch a train wreck.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Carole Baskin vs Tiger King.

No matter who loses, we're all entertained.
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, what is happening to the animals? Or do I not want to know?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So now there are tigers roaming free in Oklahoma?
 
Telos
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kryptoknightmare: Anyone who watched this dreck should feel bad


Maybe you should feel bad for judging people. It was a dumb, stupid trainwreck you could laugh at and be shocked by when real life was an even worse trainwreck.
 
