 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   This is what happened when kids went back to school during the flu pandemic of 1918   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1751 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 10:05 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, really, nothing like the situation that we face now, with an abdication of responsibility by the folks who want to get the wheels of commerce greased with school supplies, services, and the sink of cash that is sports?

If we were willing to put in the infrastructure in place to make it safer, that might be a thing, the difficulty is that you have folks who just want to pretend that everything is normal, and if your kids or teachers get sick, that's OK for that precious illusion.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need to go back over my grandfather's letters home from WWI. He was a Sergeant in a medical unit, working mostly in evacuation hospitals. His letters make little mention of the situation in France, partly I think because he wanted to talk about home, partly because of potential Army censorship, and partly he probably didn't want to get into detail about a military hospital in 1918 with casualties of trench warfare, chemical weapons, and "over the top" charges.

But a couple of the letters - they are all to our future grandmother - mention flu. Apparently her brother got it, but recovered.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The super-nintendos of various school districts in Harris county (TX) crafted a letter and sent it to the county government stating that the metrics laid out by the county cannot be met by the school districts.  Then they went on to talk about the *science* that says it's damaging for kids to be isolated at home.

While I accept the science behind that, it is sounding suspiciously like the idiots that ignore the science related to C19 yet use the conclusions from other studies.  But these people are quite educated so I'm trying to figure out the motivation behind such.  I think it is mainly money.

They looked at the amount of people in their districts willing to send their kids back to school - all of them were over 60%.  So they figured they would state the can't meet the metrics laid out by the county because they are too strict when, in actuality, it costs more money than they want to spend.  Further, they figured it's ok to mention having more kids in school because of the 60% that are coming back and that *too* saves money.

There is a good chance this is going to be a disaster and I think they know it.  I hope not and I hope they haven't adopted the "fark it...lets go back to normal and let shiat happen" attitude that seems to be gaining traction.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How doomed are we?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
Coloman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't forget that back then they don't cram 40 kids in a room with a total distance of 1.5' between them. (Measure those half desks)

But then back then their idea of a mask was surgical gauze (Holes measured in MM) wrapped around the face.  So they might as well go to school as there is no difference.
 
LostInThisDimension
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Worthless article.

Doesn't say what happened to the kids.  Or if there was a change in the infections rates for that age group. Doesn't really talk about the students and what happened to them.  You would think that would be the important part.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just can't find any of these re-opening advocates that knowingly contracted the virus to demonstrate to the rest of us that it's okay to just let the virus tear through society.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberDave: They looked at the amount of people in their districts willing to send their kids back to school - all of them were over 60%.  So they figured they would state the can't meet the metrics laid out by the county because they are too strict when, in actuality, it costs more money than they want to spend.  Further, they figured it's ok to mention having more kids in school because of the 60% that are coming back and that *too* saves money.


Yup. We're back open but the promised screening and temperature checks at the door got scrubbed.

They sold the board on the idea we'd do it intelligently, then they saw the costs. Students are supposed to take their temperature before coming to school daily now...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LostInThisDimension: Worthless article.

Doesn't say what happened to the kids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not just the states. We're doing it in Canada too. No way this will end well.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Most of them are dead now anyway.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LostInThisDimension: Worthless article.

Doesn't say what happened to the kids.  Or if there was a change in the infections rates for that age group. Doesn't really talk about the students and what happened to them.  You would think that would be the important part.


Damn near 100% of those kids who were sent to school amid the pandemic are dead now.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I do some genealogy as a hobby. That has me tramping thru a lot of cemeteries to locate gravestones. It is always disheartening the number of kid's headstones dated between 1918 to 1920 in those small town cemeteries. I guess it is more noticeable in the small cemeteries because they seemed to have clumped all the children's graves in the same section during that time frame.

/noticed this mainly in SW OK and West TX
//anecdote does not equal fact
///YMMV
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LostInThisDimension: Worthless article.

Doesn't say what happened to the kids.  Or if there was a change in the infections rates for that age group. Doesn't really talk about the students and what happened to them.  You would think that would be the important part.


Nope, typical agenda piece by CNN.  The local school district is going by a CDC metric of infections per capita in the county.  Since the county has maintained a low infection rate the schools are open but they are going to re-evaluate every week and will shut it down once it hits a certain level.

Kids cannot stay home by themselves and need a little structure/social interaction.  Parents who can work need to.  Nobody is going to find every resolution perfect, it is all about compromise.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This isn't the flu. Especially not the bird flu

The regular flu will kill more kids this year than covid will.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Typical CNN hit piece.  Imploring us to "learn" from "history" as if that has any value.  The last I checked, people in 1918 didn't have smart phones, video games, or Taco Bell.  So we can't apply any of their lessons to now.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This isn't the flu. Especially not the bird flu

The regular flu will kill more kids this year than covid will.


Well thank God COVID isn't anything to worry about.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Typical CNN hit piece.  Imploring us to "learn" from "history" as if that has any value.  The last I checked, people in 1918 didn't have smart phones, video games, or Taco Bell.  So we can't apply any of their lessons to now.


And they disnt have the glorious righteous leadership of Donald J. Goddamn Freedom Bootstraps America at the helm.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: They fixed the cable?


No, silly. They had to invent cable, and then fix it.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: This isn't the flu. Especially not the bird flu

The regular flu will kill more kids this year than covid will.


Exactly.  The flu killed 100 kids this year, and Covid only killed 90.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Rapmaster2000: Typical CNN hit piece.  Imploring us to "learn" from "history" as if that has any value.  The last I checked, people in 1918 didn't have smart phones, video games, or Taco Bell.  So we can't apply any of their lessons to now.

And they disnt have the glorious righteous leadership of Donald J. Goddamn Freedom Bootstraps America at the helm.


Exactly.  They had Jimmy "Malaise" Carter.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

born_yesterday: big pig peaches: This isn't the flu. Especially not the bird flu

The regular flu will kill more kids this year than covid will.

Well thank God COVID isn't anything to worry about.


Never said that. It's just completely different scenario than the 1918 flu.

The 1918 flu was especially deadly for younger people, while covid is especially deadly for older people.

Keep the geezers away from the whisper-snappers and kids going to school isn't a problem.

Teachers with vulnerabilities should be given disability leave. Families with vulnerable household members need to be given some leeway as well.

No need to hamstrng an entire generation.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.