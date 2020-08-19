 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   The reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg is still on later this month. Everyone should abide by health guidelines to avoid any COVID-19 casualties   (fox43.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Trump giving his speech there so he has an excuse to sexually assault a confederate flag onstage?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always heard that more people died from infections after the battle than on the field itself.  If this old adage is true then isn't getting COVID just adding the to realism?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I was reading the Fallout wiki last night and I happened upon this.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Guys, we're blowing this pandemic worse than the Fallout universe.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They should ask the Battey Townswonwn's Guild to do it.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Captain America: Civil War Re-enactors
Youtube qwgtvyt9JpY
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ryant123: [Fark user image 640x480]


But the Springfield regiment were too brave to accept their surrender and slaughtered them mercilessly.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Daniel Lady Farm....seems like a small place to host it.     I guess they're not expecting a crowd.

I'll be avoiding  Gettysburg this weekend, nothing like cos-playing in wool in August.
 
gyruss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I always heard that more people died from infections after the battle than on the field itself.  If this old adage is true then isn't getting COVID just adding the to realism?


That was generally true for the entire civil war, but Gettysburg was really unlucky to be a casualty because nearly every farm within ten miles had been set up with field hospitals by the third day of the battle, and on July 4 a thunderstorm hit and turned them all into soggy, reeking petri dishes right as they were getting their fullest. Pneumonia was particularly bad all the way into October.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pickett's Socially Distant Charge is my favorite. The First Masked Minnesota is awesome to watch.
 
syzygy whizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I always heard that more people died from infections after the battle than on the field itself.  If this old adage is true then isn't getting COVID just adding the to realism?


IIRC, during the Spanish-American war in 1898, typhoid (aka 'yellow fever') devastated* the troops before they ever got into the actual fighting.

We are such slow learners...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.