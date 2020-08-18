 Skip to content
 
(North Jersey) Social distancing and wearing a mask? Great job. Next up: guys will have to sit to pee (northjersey.com)
    More: Scary, Toilets, Toilet, Urination, Plumbing fixture, Restrooms, Public toilet, Flush toilet, inhalable coronavirus particles  
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I never flush in public restrooms.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should sit down to pee anyway. Especially at home. Tiny droplets get all over the walls, toilet and floor just from you draining the lizard before you even flush.

Yes I know TFA is about public restrooms and urinals. If you don't already treat public restrooms as disease dens you haven't been paying attention.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah you know the COVIdiot males will never go for that, because that means that their butt cheeks will touch a surface another man's butt cheek was previously, and that might make them feel funny, and Daddy told them they like girls or they would get another whoopin.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Yeah you know the COVIdiot males will never go for that, because that means that their butt cheeks will touch a surface another man's butt cheek was previously, and that might make them feel funny, and Daddy told them they like girls or they would get another whoopin.


Relatively speaking my ass cheeks are cleaner than my hands.  They spend most of their day covered by clean underwear, which is covered by clean pants and the only surface they touch is usually cleaned regularly with bleach.  Okay there is the occasional sexy time, but that doesn't happen often enough to be a problem (that in itself is a problem, but a different one.)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because pissing in North Jersey public restrooms is really on my radar right now.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In hindsight we should have taught our boys to only stand to pee at urinals.  I sit because it's more sanitary and it's too hard to scroll Fark with one hand.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: This is why I never flush in public restrooms.


Because the automatic flusher does it for you well before you're ever done >:(
 
Two16
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Way'head of you, chief.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have you actually ever been in a public restroom in China?  The fixtures are somewhat different than a restroom in NJ.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've never understood the stigma of that. Raise your hand if you watch other people pee in public restrooms.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I already sit to pee. At the least I have a lot of gas to get rid of at the same time. Could easy be sharts. But then I need to stand up to finish. Cause my bladder will not expel the last of it without standing.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I sit to pee almost all the time, much easier and I can dick around on my phone.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought urine was clinically sterile. Something about all that ammonia and salt.
Now I will sit back so I can get FARKsplained.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boudyro: You should sit down to pee anyway. Especially at home. Tiny droplets get all over the walls, toilet and floor just from you draining the lizard before you even flush.

Yes I know TFA is about public restrooms and urinals. If you don't already treat public restrooms as disease dens you haven't been paying attention.


The day I was responsible for cleaning my own bathroom was the day I started sitting to pee.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or we could put up some kind of floor to ceiling barrier technology around our toilets and urinals.
 
vevolis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Picked up a 'Tushy' toilet seat bidet at the beginning of the pandemic because people were freaking out about toilet paper, so I did the only rational thing. Have been sitting to pee ever since for fear of pissing all over the bidet controls.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I poop standing up.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: In hindsight we should have taught our boys to only stand to pee at urinals.


Unless you're in the basement and don't want to bother going upstairs, in which case you stand to pee in the laundry sink. Or...so I'm told.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The common VD deflection, "I got it from the toilet seat," is now replaced with the Covid-19 excuse, "I got it from the urinal."

Frank Zappa Why does it hurt when I pee 1978
Youtube 3vmPwZT-9zY
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If I'm not eating at restaurants, I'm not using their restrooms.  And even for an outdoor beer garden situation, I'm within a few blocks of home and won't be doing marathon sessions, so I can hold it.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are we to gather in an emasculated gaggle then flit off to the g'damn powder room in groups like the ladies, too?
Tell ya what - I'll go out to the parking lot green space & piss up a tree like our forefathers did!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Lone Gunman: I've never understood the stigma of that. Raise your hand if you watch other people pee in public restrooms.


It's a public place, right?  It's the same thing with photography  If you're in a public place, there should be no expectation of privacy.  The judge didn't agree with me, but I stand by it.
 
beany
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I sit to pee almost all the time, much easier and I can dick around on my phone.


Now I'm wondering how exactly you swipe right or left on Tinder ...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably NSFW: https://pics.me.me/prrrt-pmavnw​-png-10​1-kb-png-assert-your-dominance-this-19​541925.png
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: This is why I never flush in public restrooms.


So you're the motherfarker who always leaves beef stew in the toilet.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: In hindsight we should have taught our boys to only stand to pee at urinals.  I sit because it's more sanitary and it's too hard to scroll Fark with one hand.


Sitting in urinals is pretty uncomfortable...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My biggest problem is when I sit on the urinal, it often breaks away from the wall.


Arg. Too many jokes. I need to sleep.
 
beany
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If there's a urinal, I use it. But if the only option is a proper toilet, I'm sitting down -- unless someone's removed the seat. Then I know I'm in a high-class establishment, and aim as best I can.
 
iron de havilland [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Probably NSFW: https://pics.me.me/prrrt-pmavnw-​png-101-kb-png-assert-your-dominance-t​his-19541925.png


Why is the toilet attached to the wall? Someone posted this in a Fark thread yesterday, though, which fixes the Escherian plumbing. It wasn't deleted but, yeah, mods can be flighty, so I'll link too.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been sitting to pee ever since I moved out of mommy and daddy's house and had to clean the bathroom myself.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
doilooksick.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can you drop a dookie in the urinal?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
sittopee.infoView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
well every time you smell a fart it means a particle of shiat that was in someone's colon is now in your nose.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vevolis: Picked up a 'Tushy' toilet seat bidet at the beginning of the pandemic because people were freaking out about toilet paper, so I did the only rational thing. Have been sitting to pee ever since for fear of pissing all over the bidet controls.


What's your assessment of the Tushy?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pee thread!
 
wingnut396
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

plecos: Yeah you know the COVIdiot males will never go for that, because that means that their butt cheeks will touch a surface another man's butt cheek was previously, and that might make them feel funny, and Daddy told them they like girls or they would get another whoopin.


I'm not worried about sitting where someone else sat but where someone else too lazy to lift the seat pissed all over the toilet set.  Hell even if you don't want to touch the seat with your hand you can easily lift it with the tip of your shoe.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wingnut396: plecos: Yeah you know the COVIdiot males will never go for that, because that means that their butt cheeks will touch a surface another man's butt cheek was previously, and that might make them feel funny, and Daddy told them they like girls or they would get another whoopin.

I'm not worried about sitting where someone else sat but where someone else too lazy to lift the seat pissed all over the toilet set.  Hell even if you don't want to touch the seat with your hand you can easily lift it with the tip of your shoe.


Are you admitting to being a COVIdiot?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
wingnut396:
I'm not worried about sitting where someone else sat but where someone else too lazy to lift the seat pissed all over the toilet set.  Hell even if you don't want to touch the seat with your hand you can easily lift it with the tip of your shoe.

This. This! THIS!

Lift the damn seat you Farking monster. Your shoe is already walking through the muckie stuff. There is no excuse.
 
BigSquibowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: [sittopee.info image 633x400]


If you pee like the guy on the right, consult a physician.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Our freedoms being taken away slowly but surely.

I can't wait for all this crap to end.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I sit down when I pee
Youtube oQXUd4Fku2E
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Urinating on the street still ok.
 
flood222
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is likely that COVID-19 will never go away.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Bob The Nob: In hindsight we should have taught our boys to only stand to pee at urinals.  I sit because it's more sanitary and it's too hard to scroll Fark with one hand.

Sitting in urinals is pretty uncomfortable...


moving-violations-movie-old-lady-why-i​s-my-back-all-wet.jpg
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bob The Nob: In hindsight we should have taught our boys to only stand to pee at urinals.

Unless you're in the basement and don't want to bother going upstairs, in which case you stand to pee in the laundry sink. Or...so I'm told.


Reminds me of one of my fav "Truly Tasteless" Jokes -- "Take the biggest thing you've got and put it where I pee.  So he grabbed his bowling ball and threw it in the sink."
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: This is why I never flush in public restrooms.



so you're the guy.   proud of that turd i suppose.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boudyro: You should sit down to pee anyway. Especially at home. Tiny droplets get all over the walls, toilet and floor just from you draining the lizard before you even flush.

Yes I know TFA is about public restrooms and urinals. If you don't already treat public restrooms as disease dens you haven't been paying attention.



i would do that but my peter drowns at the bottom of the toilet.
 
