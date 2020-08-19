 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Brilliant 'Ibiza addict' launches fundraiser to pay for all of his holiday drinks   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Dumbass, Beach, Brit Dave Nightingale, Money, Place, Everything I Long For, Appeal, Law, Hayden  
•       •       •

1135 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory.

Vengaboys - We're Going to Ibiza!
Youtube MXXRHpVed3M
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy is the literal definition of 'peaked in high school'.  He's so dug into that adolescent life style he'd probably consider that a compliment.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh he's 50. This sounds like someone half their age would do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or...I can send him directions to an address where he can stand silently in the middle of the street and wait for me to drive over him in a large truck and end the embarrassing fiasco that he calls life.
 
Two16
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Oh he's 50. This sounds like someone half their age would do.


I find it hilarious that he unironically mentions wanting to keep teenagers away from him in the article several times.

I personally know several teenagers who have a better grasp on personal responsibility than this clown.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rent the wife to other dudes and he gets the money faster.
images.ladbible.comView Full Size

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet dude maxed out his first credit card by the time he turned 20 and has been drowning in debt ever since.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Rent the wife to other dudes and he gets the money faster.
[images.ladbible.com image 481x700]
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x821]


He doesnt want to ruin his hobby.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll kick in $5 for tattoo removal.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Quite a lot of jelly in this thread. I wish I could be that tan, buff, and party-hardy when I turn 50. Instead, I'll be fat, bald, and pathetically suburban. Good for him.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can tell she has shiatty taste in music.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Quite a lot of jelly in this thread. I wish I could be that tan, buff, and party-hardy when I turn 50. Instead, I'll be fat, bald, and pathetically suburban. Good for him.



I'd rather be intelligent, witty, and morally sound than tan, buff, and party-hardy.  But you do you.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Quite a lot of jelly in this thread. I wish I could be that tan, buff, and party-hardy when I turn 50. Instead, I'll be fat, bald, and pathetically suburban. Good for him.


Well, theres still plenty of time left to squander your youth chasing the idea of happiness sold to you on commercials between moronic reality TV shows.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Shaggy_C: Quite a lot of jelly in this thread. I wish I could be that tan, buff, and party-hardy when I turn 50. Instead, I'll be fat, bald, and pathetically suburban. Good for him.


I'd rather be intelligent, witty, and morally sound than tan, buff, and party-hardy.  But you do you.


I rather get some oral
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Knock, knock.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I rather get some oral


But you wont though.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FrancoFile: Shaggy_C: Quite a lot of jelly in this thread. I wish I could be that tan, buff, and party-hardy when I turn 50. Instead, I'll be fat, bald, and pathetically suburban. Good for him.


I'd rather be intelligent, witty, and morally sound than tan, buff, and party-hardy.  But you do you.

I rather get some oral


Here you go, you sicko.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's the point of this article? Seriously, this just reads like outrage porn.

If you need to be outraged, just look around - no need to read about UK douchebags.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Shaggy_C: Quite a lot of jelly in this thread. I wish I could be that tan, buff, and party-hardy when I turn 50. Instead, I'll be fat, bald, and pathetically suburban. Good for him.


I'd rather be intelligent, witty, and morally sound than tan, buff, and party-hardy.  But you do you.


See where that gets you.

/Probably not Ibiza
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But Dave said he backed the high prices as it "keeps the teenagers out".

He's technically correct.
 
batlock666
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "Ibitha".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: What's the point of this article? Seriously, this just reads like outrage porn.

If you need to be outraged, just look around - no need to read about UK douchebags.


What you got against comment fodder?
Also, read war and peace if you are so inclined 😛
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

batlock666: It's pronounced "Ibitha".


I learned Spanish from a booook
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: What's the point of this article? Seriously, this just reads like outrage porn.

If you need to be outraged, just look around - no need to read about UK douchebags.


What's the point of the Daily Star?
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I'd get a bottle of Ciroc vodka and they're around €250 "

Wwwhhhhhaaaaaat.

For that price, stick a bottle in your suitcase and drink in your m-f-ing hotel room.

/yes I know that's likely bottle service price
// ...but still...
/// ... just saying....
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: FormlessOne: What's the point of this article? Seriously, this just reads like outrage porn.

If you need to be outraged, just look around - no need to read about UK douchebags.

What's the point of the Daily Star?


Or Worldstar? Or Instagram!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ciroc vodka and they're around €250

What the ever-living fark? I know Vegas clubs pull that shiat, but $300USD for a pool bar at a resort, damn. That is a ~$30 (probably $20 wholesale) product for a 750ml bottle. A normal bar returns about a $80-100 profit on each bottle pouring a drink at a time. They're getting $280! Except with that shiat you usually are making your own shiatty drinks at a table. It takes me about a half a bottle to get drunk. That's an expensive afternoon looking a bunch of dumb farks at a pool.

/The fact that he said Ciroc means he needs a kick in the dick.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: "I'd get a bottle of Ciroc vodka and they're around €250 "

Wwwhhhhhaaaaaat.

For that price, stick a bottle in your suitcase and drink in your m-f-ing hotel room.

/yes I know that's likely bottle service price
// ...but still...
/// ... just saying....


Is that the one made with Fine French Grapes?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FormlessOne: What's the point of this article? Seriously, this just reads like outrage porn.

If you need to be outraged, just look around - no need to read about UK douchebags.

What you got against comment fodder?
Also, read war and peace if you are so inclined 😛


All right, mate, all right. I'll tell you something. I've got WAR tattooed on this hand, and I've got PEACE tattooed on this hand, and I've got THE BROTHERS KARAMAZOV down me spine. Except you can't see that 'cause I've got me shirt on.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: fuzzybacchus: "I'd get a bottle of Ciroc vodka and they're around €250 "

Wwwhhhhhaaaaaat.

For that price, stick a bottle in your suitcase and drink in your m-f-ing hotel room.

/yes I know that's likely bottle service price
// ...but still...
/// ... just saying....

Is that the one made with Fine French Grapes?


yeah.  A 750ml is $34 USD in Pennsylvania.

The finest grapes scraped from the bottom of Frances largest wine presses.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: .

/The fact that he said Ciroc means he needs a kick in the dick.


What you got against Ciroc?
 
padraig
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So how is it any less trashy than a bum asking for change to buy a bottle of Night Train ?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

padraig: So how is it any less trashy than a bum asking for change to buy a bottle of Night Train ?


Hell, I wish I could get cash to move out of Texas. 😔
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.