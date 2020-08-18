 Skip to content
What's weirder? That the college was auctioned off so cheap, or that the buyer has yet to disclose his plans for it?
29
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like he's giving anyone asking a big song and dance.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Gansley graduated from Green Mountain College in 2015 [...]

"I hope it's still some sort of educational institute and people come here to learn and find themselves and get in touch with the universe," Gansley said.

Something tells me Green Mountain College wasn't one with the highest of educational standards.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, WhistlePig is great whisky.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be demolished for its scrap metal, sconces and fixtures.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow I'm drinking Green Mountain coffee as we speak
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what would cause the value of a college campus to tank....
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You might member Bhakta "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I've seen this movie. It starred Jeremy Piven and there was a lot of drinking  and groping.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd turn it into a Bond villain lair.
Lots of sycophants and lackeys
Laser beam monkeys
Gladiator warthogs
A covert mining operation to extract some precious mineral that lies beneath
And of course a ballistic missile capable of spreading chemtrails worldwide
 
naz-drala
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You might member Bhakta.

What horrible editing, it should be Ya'll might member Bhakta.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Slaxl: James Gansley graduated from Green Mountain College in 2015 [...]

"I hope it's still some sort of educational institute and people come here to learn and find themselves and get in touch with the universe," Gansley said.

Something tells me Green Mountain College wasn't one with the highest of educational standards.


reading between the lines. "I hope it's still some sort of place parents can send their spawn off to... to get laid and Drop acid",
 
cirby
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I wonder what would cause the value of a college campus to tank....


It came out to less than $20,000 an acre, just for the land.

Helluva deal. It's in a nice quiet area, the town it's in is under 4000 people, an hour from it's only an hour or so away from Boston.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The buildings look pretty. I wonder if they can be renovated to become a retirement community.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why is it weird that the buyer won't immediately disclose plans moments after winning the auction?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FEMA camp.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Why is it weird that the buyer won't immediately disclose plans moments after winning the auction?


He might be in the middle of other negotiations.
 
squidloe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cirby: TheGreatGazoo: I wonder what would cause the value of a college campus to tank....

It came out to less than $20,000 an acre, just for the land.

Helluva deal. It's in a nice quiet area, the town it's in is under 4000 people, an hour from it's only an hour or so away from Boston.


You got a Bullet Train in your pocket or something? Closer to 3.5 hours.
 
Brofar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

squidloe: cirby: TheGreatGazoo: I wonder what would cause the value of a college campus to tank....

It came out to less than $20,000 an acre, just for the land.

Helluva deal. It's in a nice quiet area, the town it's in is under 4000 people, an hour from it's only an hour or so away from Boston.

You got a Bullet Train in your pocket or something? Closer to 3.5 hours.


He's just happy to see you.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can see why it closed, that family screws everything up.

https://goo.gl/maps/tKcwJwnhwAnKQKLR7
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Tyrosine: Why is it weird that the buyer won't immediately disclose plans moments after winning the auction?

He might be in the middle of other negotiations.


Exactly. Three of my clients are making large land purchases this year and none of them are going to publicly disclose plans until much later.
 
cirby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

squidloe: cirby: TheGreatGazoo: I wonder what would cause the value of a college campus to tank....

It came out to less than $20,000 an acre, just for the land.

Helluva deal. It's in a nice quiet area, the town it's in is under 4000 people, an hour from it's only an hour or so away from Boston.

You got a Bullet Train in your pocket or something? Closer to 3.5 hours.


That's weird - my first search on Google Maps said just over an hour, and showed about 60 miles.

Great - not only is everything else messed up, we can't even get reliable mapping software.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is the college involved in the somewhat minor financial scandal involving Jane Sanders, the wife of Bernie Sanders.

https://www.businessinsider.com/burli​n​gton-college-financial-problems-2016-5​
 
sourballs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hmm, I've been looking for a place to open a culinary academy. Southern Hillbilly Cuisine will be all the rage after tRump Fark steals the election and executes Bernie
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You might member Bhakta.


Not without his permission, i hope.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, we member, alright.

We member almost everything on Fark, Bhaka will be long membered here.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dancing in his socks to that song in risky business?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's weirder? That the college was auctioned off so cheap, or that the buyer has yet to disclose his plans for it?

You know what's weirder? This is the best picture they could find of the guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Our college crew always talked about starting a freedom-oriented communal living situation; as colleges fail, this could turn out to be a turn-key solution.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: What's weirder? That the college was auctioned off so cheap, or that the buyer has yet to disclose his plans for it?

You know what's weirder? This is the best picture they could find of the guy.
[Fark user image 850x477]


his daughter looks pissed.
 
