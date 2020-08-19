 Skip to content
(The National Interest)   The US Navy decides to give Skynet some options if Sarah Connor learns to swim   (nationalinterest.org) divider line
29
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BUT WAAAAAANT SEA DRONES!
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Expensive unmanned ships? They'd better install some first-rate booby traps on them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

I remember that episode.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder whether these will be littoraly useful.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sailors who signed up for buggery rum and the lash must be inconsolable
 
Thesedyingtrees
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The fact that anyone thought a movie featuring a geriatric woman as an action hero saving the world from evil superhuman robots should be greenlit or watched is evidence enough that Skynet is long past due.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The thing I like best about military drones is they make going to war so much easier.

You dont have to worry about people getting killed and stuff so you can just jump into whatever silly little conflict you please without even thinking about it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thesedyingtrees: The fact that anyone thought a movie featuring a geriatric woman as an action hero saving the world from evil superhuman robots should be greenlit or watched is evidence enough that Skynet is long past due.


shut up.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Why the U.S. Navy Wants a Fully Automated Robotic Warship

Because over the life of a ship, manpower is the single biggest expense.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: The thing I like best about military drones is they make going to war so much easier.

You dont have to worry about people getting killed and stuff so you can just jump into whatever silly little conflict you please without even thinking about it.


How is that any different that what's happened over the past 300 years?
 
Thesedyingtrees
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flucto: I wonder whether these will be littoraly useful.


Make it a female AI and deep "c" operations has an entirely different meaning.
 
Thesedyingtrees
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thesedyingtrees: The fact that anyone thought a movie featuring a geriatric woman as an action hero saving the world from evil superhuman robots should be greenlit or watched is evidence enough that Skynet is long past due.

shut up.


Run out of estrogen pills due to the 'rona, did you?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA:  Why the U.S. Navy Wants a Fully Automated Robotic Warship

Because over the life of a ship, manpower is the single biggest expense.


Especially now that you can't pull into some shady Caribbean port and just kidnap people to crew the ship.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thesedyingtrees: flucto: I wonder whether these will be littoraly useful.

Make it a female AI and deep "c" operations has an entirely different meaning.


Mike Hunt mutters quietly in the corner
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Without seamen they will never reproduce these things.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thesedyingtrees: The fact that anyone thought a movie featuring a geriatric woman as an action hero saving the world from evil superhuman robots should be greenlit or watched is evidence enough that Skynet is long past due.


That's a mean way to refer to the former governor of California.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thesedyingtrees: dothemath: Thesedyingtrees: The fact that anyone thought a movie featuring a geriatric woman as an action hero saving the world from evil superhuman robots should be greenlit or watched is evidence enough that Skynet is long past due.

shut up.

Run out of estrogen pills due to the 'rona, did you?


I think your mom left some in my room next to her back hair clippers.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...annnd the thread goes full poltab.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Sailors who signed up for buggery rum and the lash must be inconsolable


They usually are.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I tried to find Buggery Rum but it was a pain in the ass.
 
Thesedyingtrees
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Thesedyingtrees: The fact that anyone thought a movie featuring a geriatric woman as an action hero saving the world from evil superhuman robots should be greenlit or watched is evidence enough that Skynet is long past due.

That's a mean way to refer to the former governor of California.


He's rocking a solid B cup, anyway, but if there are 10 action films in any given year, half of them feature people for whom Metamucil is no longer a choice but a necessity.  The amount of disbelief suspending required to make one an actual woman is astounding.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Note to self: game show idea: Seabattlebots.
If we could leave civilians out of war, in fact, leave soldiers out too-
 
g.fro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe the computers can learn the rules of the road.
 
Thesedyingtrees
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thesedyingtrees: dothemath: Thesedyingtrees: The fact that anyone thought a movie featuring a geriatric woman as an action hero saving the world from evil superhuman robots should be greenlit or watched is evidence enough that Skynet is long past due.

shut up.

Run out of estrogen pills due to the 'rona, did you?

I think your mom left some in my room next to her back hair clippers.


Your guardians opted for virtual learning instead of sending you to school, I see.  That's gonna make for a strongly competitive McDonald's application.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thesedyingtrees: dothemath: Thesedyingtrees: dothemath: Thesedyingtrees: The fact that anyone thought a movie featuring a geriatric woman as an action hero saving the world from evil superhuman robots should be greenlit or watched is evidence enough that Skynet is long past due.

shut up.

Run out of estrogen pills due to the 'rona, did you?

I think your mom left some in my room next to her back hair clippers.

Your guardians opted for virtual learning instead of sending you to school, I see.  That's gonna make for a strongly competitive McDonald's application.


you sound old.

sorry.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Next can we have a computer simulate the battle and tell each side who would have won? Seems like it would be a great way to avoid the cost and destruction of actually fighting.

After that we can move to a simulation using the ships each side could have built, and save the costs of constructing an actual military.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The language of the bill calls for the Navy to have a working prototype with all systems tested and fully integrated before it can use procurement money to actually start production.

I kinda hoping our representatives already used this kind of language in all contract bills.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: How is that any different that what's happened over the past 300 years?


Its different when the definition of "war" changes and politicians are no longer bound by the constitutional definitions of conflict. That may sound far fetched but watch what happens when we start sending UV's to kill other UV's.

They wont call it war.
 
