(We Are Central PA)   Among the litany of felony charges were driving under suspicion, running a stop sign, excessive speeding, and not using blinkers for our heroine with heroin. Oh, and Methamphetamine, 28 pills of Clonopin and 1 Xanax, which was presumably to chill out   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Xanax never did anything for me. Made me drowsy sometimes maybe.  My tolerance is what's going to kill me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all of the pills were fakes made with fentanyl?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blinkers? They're called turn signals you provincial putz!
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running a stop sign is a felony?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, im glad we managed to get this lady off the streets and behind bars where she belongs while these people continue to sell billions of dollars worth of legal heroin every year...

SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Blinkers? They're called turn signals you provincial putz!


xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspicion of what?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What dealer would trust their re-up to that crackhead?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold. ... and diving around the car, which was going about a hundred miles an hour with the top down to Las Vegas.".
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: Running a stop sign is a felony?


and " driving under suspicion "  what a heinous crime !
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Blinkers? They're called turn signals you provincial putz!


Blinkers are different.  They require you to change your blinker fluid annually.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mudpants: SuperChuck: Running a stop sign is a felony?

and " driving under suspicion "  what a heinous crime !


had to look that one up.

'Once a police officer in Pennsylvania stops you under suspicion of DUI, they may arrest you if they have probable cause to believe you were intoxicated at the time of driving. ... It is important to note the driver who has been arrested does not have the right to refuse a blood, breath or urine test.'

This must be a response to a lawsuit. Now they have a guaranteed arrest and search. Oof.
 
mudpants
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
apathy2673:


This must be a response to a lawsuit. Now they have a guaranteed arrest and search. Oof.

Well if there was no suspicion they wouldn't have stopped you so automatically you are guilty of something! Whether you did anything or not, so there !
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bourbonman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A long time ago, "my friend" knew a coke dealer who would give a couple Valium with an 8 ball. "You run out of coke, take the Valium and go to bed. Don't call me at night, I have a family." We would crush the valium, sprinkle it on a bowl of weed, and smoke it. I mean my friend would.
 
