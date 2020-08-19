 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   175 students moving in at Iowa State test positive. Trifecta complete   (who13.com) divider line
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My Daughter is there; she really hoped ISU would be more responsible. Thats the thing with crowds...they're only as smart as the dumbest person in them.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Frederick: My Daughter is there; she really hoped ISU would be more responsible. Thats the thing with crowds...they're only as smart as the dumbest person in them.


In this case, just being in the crowd is tied for dumbest person in it.  There's no way to keep people in that age group from gathering like that, especially when they all live within a coupke of miles of each other.  The school knew this.  They just want to make sure your tuition checks clear before they send everyone back home.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Frederick: My Daughter is there; she really hoped ISU would be more responsible. Thats the thing with crowds...they're only as smart as the dumbest person in them.


"It is only in a crowd that man can become free of this fear of being touched. That is the only situation in which the fear changes into its opposite. The crowd he needs is the dense crowd, in which body is pressed to body; a crowd, too, whose psychical constitution is also dense, or compact, so that he no longer notices who it is that presses against him. As soon as a man has surrendered himself to the crowd, he ceases to fear its touch. Ideally, all are equal there; no distinctions count. Not even that of sex. The man pressed against him is the same as himself He feels him as he feels himself. Suddenly it is as though everything were happening in one and the same body."― Elias Canetti, Crowds and Power
 
