(Fox 4 KC)   13 members of Kansas State fraternity test positive after only one day on campus   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    Fail  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Greek life is a vector.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stupid. That's why me and my bros only buttchug.  You can't get it that way.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bad Subby, making me go to a Fox link to try to figure things out.  Classes may have started yesterday but no mention of how long they'd been living together beforehand (because there's no way that they could all get infected 'and' test positive after one day together)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Stupid. That's why me and my bros only buttchug.  You can't get it that way.


Don't you remember way back in April when Fauci released the statement that rimjobs were not safe during the covid?  I can't imagine a buttchug is safe if a rimjob is not.
 
