(Guardian)   Rojo-ne - the Japanese art of drinking until you literally fall asleep in the middle of the street. Or as Farkers call it, Friday
8
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow I didn't realize I was already so cultural.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ish it Friday already? *hic*
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not as think as you drunk I am.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
these days every day is Rojo-Ne day
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that before or after you piss yourself?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait until Friday? Nah...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought it was Tuesday.  It was Tuesday for me this week anyway.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, Japan, go home, you're drunk.
 
