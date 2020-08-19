 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Millions of peaches...stolen from me   (fox46.com) divider line
43
    More: Awkward, South Carolina, Orchard, Black's Peaches, YORK COUNTY, Arthur Black, popular orchard, little upset, orchard owner  
•       •       •

1200 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's funny because I got millions of peaches, peaches for me.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
York County deputies say they are going to keep a closer eye on the orchard, too to keep people out that shouldn't be there.

Pretty sure the damage is done, Barney.  But you go ahead and rack up that overtime.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... flucto?
 
eatsnackysmores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOK OUT
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...i love this headline.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: ... flucto?


dammit.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thieves were last seen tryin' to find Jesus on their own.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, POTUS.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: That's funny because I got millions of peaches, peaches for me.


Peaches for free?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they check the factory downtown?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look out!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot take:

That song sucked.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

So...Ninja peach thieves? (Picture shows what that might look like)
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Hot take:

That song sucked.


Well, that's just wrong. And they play a hell of a live show too. Saw them at .moedown some years ago. Tons of energy, got pelted with more than a few peaches.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a very efficient crime in terms of labor required vs the potential take.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do they have a guy that can fence peaches or are they just going to make a lot of cobbler
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Seriously? Fine. I'll do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they plan on putting this person in the can.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flucto?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: Not a very efficient crime in terms of labor required vs the potential take.


I was going to say, you know times are tough when criminals are doing jobs that we normally have to underpay migrants to do.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James seen fleeing the scene in a giant peach
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the pits
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Biden cops a peach.........
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were put there
By a man
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Hot take:

That song sucked.


Their music was awesome...their lyrics were...well...not.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: The_Sponge: Hot take:

That song sucked.

Their music was awesome...their lyrics were...well...not.


Excuse me, I'll have you know "Little Dune Buggy" is a timeless classic about growing up and the human dignity that unites us all.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Movin' to the country, gonna steal a lot of peaches...
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I was in high school, my friend picked peaches for a week.  He said the peach fuzz was like rolling in fiberglass all day.  Especially between the fingers.
 
sourballs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Presidents Of The United States Of America - Fuck California
Youtube rkAznG5Vz1o
just because it's a great song
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought peaches come from a can, and they were put there by a man in a factory downtown.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Moonshiners.  There was an episode in a previous season involving peach brandy or something and a clandestine peach deal in the woods
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
🍑
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
well that's the pits
loves me a good peach
 
40 degree day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Makes me think of the album.

Trump sat alone in a boggy marsh,
Totally motionless except for his thumbs,
Derp flowed up into Trump's pajamas,
He totally confused all the media and voters.
 
Drew P Balls [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
According to the farmer, it must have been foreigners.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I got a little upset, to say the least. Probably spoke in a foreign tongue or two," Black said. "But if they can live with it, I can live without it."
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
... so yeah...  i mean, theft sucks.

Racism sucks too...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Not a very efficient crime in terms of labor required vs the potential take.


Versus being a peach grower?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I travel 37 to 40 miles to come here
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His peaches were stolen, of course he phoned the fuzz.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Peaches - The Presidents of the United States of America
Youtube wvAnQqVJ3XQ


In case someone in this thread isn't gen X/Y.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Bathsalt: When I was in high school, my friend picked peaches for a week.  He said the peach fuzz was like rolling in fiberglass all day.  Especially between the fingers.


are you sure he wasn't referring to the French CDN chicks?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.