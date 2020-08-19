 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Jesus takes time off from his busy schedule of doing nothing about Covid-19 to appear on a potato   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I yam King of Kings

Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Steve Martin, man...


Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*white jesus
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New rule: You can't claim that Jesus has appeared in something unless you can see the outline of his head. It's too easy to see eyes and a beard in random blotches.

/ Also I would think that Jesus would be less bored now since pro sports has started again
// He can once again prioritize helping rich athletes win games instead of curing cancer and COVID
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Twice in two days. Don't ever change Fark
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus should see a doctor. I think he might have a tuber.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Potato, freezer, waffles, dogs a-hole.....

Jesus does what Jesus wants.
 
sourballs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jesus! He's appealing!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He only has eyes for you
You gotta admire his spud
That aint no common tater
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
