(The New York Times)   Don't get rid of your 'useless' coronavirus neck gaiter yet, there may still be some use for it during the pandemic
66
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why profit driven media is a bane on democracy.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Neck goitre?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the issue with the gaiter might have more to do with the material that is typically used than how it covers your face and neck.

Maybe they made that point in the article, but I can't tell because paywall and don't feel like doing the steps to get around it.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like them because I get to pretend I'm gonna rob a stagecoach every time I put one on.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as goiter and ... it may be time to step away from internet for a little while.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of this is such bullshiat.Neck gaiter, bandana, you're girlfriend's thong are all equally not effective at doing anything other then preventing you from launching large boogies after a sneeze.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brokenseas: [Fark user image 480x360]

Neck goitre?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Goiter?  Or thyroid cancer?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: This is why profit driven media is a bane on democracy.


The best countries have figured out that state-run news should be the only option.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a few of these, and was pretty skeptical of the articles about this study. Even if a single layer increased droplets, it makes zero sense to conclude based on that that some portion of the volume wouldn't be blocked, that the velocity wouldn't impact things, that multiple layers wouldn't change the results, or that all gaiters would function the same way.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of  these offers less protection than the other two.  That is, after you have scored the raw materials.  Actually, all of them are lacking real mouth and nose protection, unless you accessorize.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: I like them because I get to pretend I'm gonna rob a stagecoach every time I put one on.


I'm big enough to admit I've done a little "pew pew pew" after putting one on.

I have regular masks.  But I take a bandana-patterned gaiter with me when I go for a bike ride or a walk.  I keep it in my pocket and use it if I absolutely must stop and speak to someone.  Hasn't happened yet.  And it's totally cheated me of opportunities to say I don't need no stinken badges.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are great for concealing your identity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest autoerotic asphyxiation. Just a helpful hint.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Even the study's authors said their data had been misconstrued. "Our intent was not to say this mask doesn't work, or never use neck gaiters,"

Insert scientific-news-cycle jpg here.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I read that as goiter and ... it may be time to step away from internet for a little while.


You're not the only one.
Did your imagination reach the point of the doctor using the lance?
Just me? Ok.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's why you have to wait a bit before making a change
Let multiple studies occur

Then ask the advise of a subject matter expert
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use my thin, stretchy polyester neck gaiter (from a tacticool/skull/Joker face products company, but in high-visibility orange) to hold my cotton mask in place while working outside, either over the mask or as a chin strap.  Plus it covers my ears.  I haven't had toasted ears in months ever since I started wearing neck gaiters.  So neck gaiters do have their use, just not on their own.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I suggest autoerotic asphyxiation. Just a helpful hint.


Don't knock it till you've tr....*thud*
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: They are great for concealing your identity.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size

LOL
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A wave of alarmist reports on news sites and social media quickly followed"

I've gotten really good at spotting bulshiat in real time

practice makes perfect
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got one I ordered months ago that looks like my cat. I must have missed the first article., but the one I just received is so thin I planned on folding it and putting something in between the layers.

Are the blue mechanic paper towels still being touted as a good material?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: meat0918: This is why profit driven media is a bane on democracy.

The best countries have figured out that state-run news should be the only option.


There has to be something in the middle between just BBC1 & BBC2 and completely for profit stations.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did a article about a study from Duke not get a Duke Sucks?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: How did a article about a study from Duke not get a Duke Sucks?


Duke Sucks
 
MagSeven
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They are great for concealing your identity.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Are those pictures in the right order?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.


Citation?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Like any emergency the pandemic brings out the worst in everyone.

The flip side of shiatty plague rats refusing to do anything to contain & control this thing are the overly eager covid-cops that've been waiting their whole lives for the chance to self-righteously & angrily attack anyone doing anything they personally think a person should not be doing during this.

To hell with them both. Just be considerate and kind to each other. And if you can't do that, just keep to yourself. Most of us are doing the best we can in a bad situation.

Getting screamed at because I'm out biking by myself on a trail in the woods without a mask helps nobody.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JesseL: gar1013: Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.

Citation?


If you can see through your "mask" when you hold it up to light it is slightly better than nothing.

It's farking common sense.

Hold a surgical mask up to the light. You can't see through it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As an expert in virology, let me tell you that you're all going to get this no matter what.  So any steps like "risk mitigation" or "managing negative externalities" is just stupid talk, you idiot. You need to go out and get sick as soon as possible.  What are you doing just sitting there?  Go get sick, stupid!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.


I used one when all this first started (actually a dread tube) because it's what I had. Now that I have been able to actually acquire masks (including filtered ones) i use them.

I wasn't going to just do nothing, even if what I was doing wasn't necessarily ideal.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Like any emergency the pandemic brings out the worst in everyone.

The flip side of shiatty plague rats refusing to do anything to contain & control this thing are the overly eager covid-cops that've been waiting their whole lives for the chance to self-righteously & angrily attack anyone doing anything they personally think a person should not be doing during this.

To hell with them both. Just be considerate and kind to each other. And if you can't do that, just keep to yourself. Most of us are doing the best we can in a bad situation.

Getting screamed at because I'm out biking by myself on a trail in the woods without a mask helps nobody.


Yes, but the look on your face is priceless.

Makes hiding behind a tree for hours totally worth it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: As an expert in virology, let me tell you that you're all going to get this no matter what.  So any steps like "risk mitigation" or "managing negative externalities" is just stupid talk, you idiot. You need to go out and get sick as soon as possible.  What are you doing just sitting there?  Go get sick, stupid!


Found Charlie Sheen's alt.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ha! I wore neck gaiters before they were cool. Hold on, I mean, I wore them because they were cool. Wear them as an evaporative do-rag and UV blocker for the back of your neck. After the first time I wore one, I started wearing them every time I bicycle and almost every time I go hiking. They're amazing when bicycling, and easy to get wet again: just dribble water on your head through your helmet.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: As an expert in virology, let me tell you that you're all going to get this no matter what.  So any steps like "risk mitigation" or "managing negative externalities" is just stupid talk, you idiot. You need to go out and get sick as soon as possible.  What are you doing just sitting there?  Go get sick, stupid!


Also works for HIV.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: gar1013: Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.

I used one when all this first started (actually a dread tube) because it's what I had. Now that I have been able to actually acquire masks (including filtered ones) i use them.

I wasn't going to just do nothing, even if what I was doing wasn't necessarily ideal.


Given the huge stacks of masks available at Costco and Home Depot, neck gaiters should be set aside.
 
mattgsx [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

serfdood: I think the issue with the gaiter might have more to do with the material that is typically used than how it covers your face and neck.

Maybe they made that point in the article, but I can't tell because paywall and don't feel like doing the steps to get around it.


No, it was an issue with their testing mechanism. Gaiters are less effective than a multi ply face mask but they're not less effective than no covering at all.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: JesseL: gar1013: Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.

Citation?

If you can see through your "mask" when you hold it up to light it is slightly better than nothing.

It's farking common sense.

Hold a surgical mask up to the light. You can't see through it.


Oh, you're one of those farkers that doesn't understand the difference between filtering out viruses and stopping the spread of droplets.

GTFO with your self-righteous bullshiat.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mine keeps pollen and grit out of my face when I jog. If I wet it beforehand, it also keeps my head and face cool. I know it's not useful against COVID-19.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: xxBirdMadGirlxx: gar1013: Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.

I used one when all this first started (actually a dread tube) because it's what I had. Now that I have been able to actually acquire masks (including filtered ones) i use them.

I wasn't going to just do nothing, even if what I was doing wasn't necessarily ideal.

Given the huge stacks of masks available at Costco and Home Depot, neck gaiters should be set aside.


I'd imagine you're the dude wearing a medical looking face mask, but under his nose.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: All of this is such bullshiat.Neck gaiter, bandana, you're girlfriend's thong are all equally not effective at doing anything other then preventing you from launching large boogies after a sneeze.


I recommend licking doorknobs.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: GregInIndy: Like any emergency the pandemic brings out the worst in everyone.

The flip side of shiatty plague rats refusing to do anything to contain & control this thing are the overly eager covid-cops that've been waiting their whole lives for the chance to self-righteously & angrily attack anyone doing anything they personally think a person should not be doing during this.

To hell with them both. Just be considerate and kind to each other. And if you can't do that, just keep to yourself. Most of us are doing the best we can in a bad situation.

Getting screamed at because I'm out biking by myself on a trail in the woods without a mask helps nobody.

Yes, but the look on your face is priceless.

Makes hiding behind a tree for hours totally worth it.


When we come across each other outdoors, where we have the ability to remain yards & yards apart, and you're literally the only person I've seen in the past hour perhaps a little chill is called for.

I'm completely on board with and assiduous about mask use where it is needed. Among others, indoors, any situation where you need to be around people. And I'm all for asking people politely to mask up in those situations. But there's definitely a contingent that's so eager to jump on others they feel it's alright to immediately be shiatty to people where it's completely uncalled for.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: meat0918: This is why profit driven media is a bane on democracy.

The best countries have figured out that state-run news should be the only option.

There has to be something in the middle between just BBC1 & BBC2 and completely for profit stations.


Memories of staring at the girl and the clown waiting for something, ANYTHING, to come on
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I just got one I ordered months ago that looks like my cat. I must have missed the first article., but the one I just received is so thin I planned on folding it and putting something in between the layers.

Are the blue mechanic paper towels still being touted as a good material?


Or a coffee filter.  That works too.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mine


https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F2C9FZP/​r​ef=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_D3vpFbYKNPH4H
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mattgsx: serfdood: I think the issue with the gaiter might have more to do with the material that is typically used than how it covers your face and neck.

Maybe they made that point in the article, but I can't tell because paywall and don't feel like doing the steps to get around it.

No, it was an issue with their testing mechanism. Gaiters are less effective than a multi ply face mask but they're not less effective than no covering at all.


They can also be rolled over themselves 3 or 4 times, which ends up giving them a far tighter seal in terms of moving air around the mouth. All that extra pressure means the air cant go out the side like other masks, its only out and in right infront of the mouth. Doubt they tested it with those conditions in play
 
warrenn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A neck gaiter is going to provide the minimal level of protection for the community and the wearer. Supporting their continued use is foolish in a deadly pandemic.  They may be okay in situations where there is minimal risk, like walking outside, but they are going to be totally inadequate for keeping people safe in situations like working in an office or being in a school.  Those kinds of environments are going to be high risk and provide extended periods of time for the virus to be inhaled.  Regardless of how well a gaiter can stop droplets, it provides very low filtration of inhaled air and does not provide enough protection for the wearer against airborne droplets.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JesseL: gar1013: JesseL: gar1013: Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.

Citation?

If you can see through your "mask" when you hold it up to light it is slightly better than nothing.

It's farking common sense.

Hold a surgical mask up to the light. You can't see through it.

Oh, you're one of those farkers that doesn't understand the difference between filtering out viruses and stopping the spread of droplets.

GTFO with your self-righteous bullshiat.


Lol.

In neck gaiters you trust?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El_Dan: gar1013: xxBirdMadGirlxx: gar1013: Neck gaiters are slightly better than nothing.

That being said, the people wearing them don't actually care about your safety. They have found the loophole and are exploiting it.

I used one when all this first started (actually a dread tube) because it's what I had. Now that I have been able to actually acquire masks (including filtered ones) i use them.

I wasn't going to just do nothing, even if what I was doing wasn't necessarily ideal.

Given the huge stacks of masks available at Costco and Home Depot, neck gaiters should be set aside.

I'd imagine you're the dude wearing a medical looking face mask, but under his nose.


I imagine you're a person who faps furiously to all these covid Doomer articles.

I know you're wrong. I might be wrong. Key word on "might"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

warrenn: A neck gaiter is going to provide the minimal level of protection for the community and the wearer. Supporting their continued use is foolish in a deadly pandemic.  They may be okay in situations where there is minimal risk, like walking outside, but they are going to be totally inadequate for keeping people safe in situations like working in an office or being in a school.  Those kinds of environments are going to be high risk and provide extended periods of time for the virus to be inhaled.  Regardless of how well a gaiter can stop droplets, it provides very low filtration of inhaled air and does not provide enough protection for the wearer against airborne droplets.


Neck gaiters are the equivalent of putting a bumper sticker on your car in support of a cause.

You look like you're doing something, but you're really not.
 
