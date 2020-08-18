 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   Power company to Arizonans: please use less power from 3-8pm. It's kinda hot outside and our power grid is a bit strained   (azcentral.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, 2006 albums, Left-wing politics, best guide, Right-wing politics, Daily newsletter, Award, Voices, investigations  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 7:31 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the seven-digit salaries you pay your leadership and use those monies to shore up the grid.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nothing says "first world country" like failing infrastructure.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not under that worry, but I raise the temperature to 80° ish during the day. But. Dallas isn't as bad as Arizona
 
clownass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a dry heat.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to make electricity by harnessing the power of the sun itself. That way, generation would peak when it was hottest and demands was highest. Oh well, tax cuts for the rich will have to suffice.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Nothing says "first world country" like failing infrastructure.


But haven't we had, like, a hundred Infrastructure Weeks since Donnie took office?

Or were those his golf games?

/No, wait - he had 273 of those
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Invincible: If only there was some way to make electricity by harnessing the power of the sun itself. That way, generation would peak when it was hottest and demands was highest. Oh well, tax cuts for the rich will have to suffice.


fark YOU HIPPIE CUCK!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Invincible: If only there was some way to make electricity by harnessing the power of the sun itself. That way, generation would peak when it was hottest and demands was highest. Oh well, tax cuts for the rich will have to suffice.


no its fracking
 
clownass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Invincible: If only there was some way to make electricity by harnessing the power of the sun itself. That way, generation would peak when it was hottest and demands was highest. Oh well, tax cuts for the rich will have to suffice.

no its fracking


farking what?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are Arizonans still working from home at this point?  How much office space is being cooled for no one?
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Invincible: If only there was some way to make electricity by harnessing the power of the sun itself. That way, generation would peak when it was hottest and demands was highest. Oh well, tax cuts for the rich will have to suffice.


Interesting thought. CAISO had to implement rolling load shedding earlier this week because during the hottest time of the day during an abnormally hot period where everyone was cranking their AC at home because of quarantine... solar output was significantly degraded by cloud cover.

Renewable energy goals are laudable things, but a lot of renewable portfolio standards are not compatible with reliable grid operation absent significant installation of energy storage devices such as batteries or flywheels. Instead, most renewable energy plans rely on geographic diversity to smooth out fluctuations in solar and wind generation output; California, for example, plans to meet its 60% RPS mandate by 2030 by heavily leaning on imports during times where renewable output is down. The problem, as we saw earlier in the week, is that depends on everyone else not being in the same boat as you, and that can't always happen. And given the level of service reliability that Americans expect from a first world transmission system, that has to ALWAYS happen.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.