(The Tennessean)   Out-of-work Nashville dude can't find those mythical boot straps that the GOP says we're all supposed to have

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Call Sen. Blackburn, I'm sure she can find you a ditch to dig.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Apparently corporate is itching to return to business as usual.

Which will absolutely happen.  All the risk has been shifted to you, good sir.  Under no circumstances is corporate to make $.05 less than they made last month.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bootstraps are hereditary. Rich people get them from their parents.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lifting yourself by your bootstraps is, by definition, impossible. The phrase was originally a sarcastic one used in reference to someone who claimed to have accomplished something absurd.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bloobeary: Bootstraps are hereditary. Rich people get them from their parents.


IT WAS ONLY A LOAN! I DID THIS ALL MYSELF!!
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.


These are the same people that blast "Born in the USA" without having listened to the lyrics.  They're not all that bright.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.

These are the same people that blast "Born in the USA" without having listened to the lyrics.  They're not all that bright.


Just yesterday I saw a guy who threatened to burn his Jason Isbell tshirt because he expressed a liberal opinion on twitter.  Apparently nobody on the right listens to music at all
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in November he'll vote Republican because when HE'S a millionaire he'll need those tax breaks.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Lifting yourself by your bootstraps is, by definition, impossible. The phrase was originally a sarcastic one used in reference to someone who claimed to have accomplished something absurd.


SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.


they only teach physics in them there socialist schools
 
hej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why didn't he just learn to code?
 
way south
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm still looking for the illusive dead horse the democrats keep beating.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: enry: SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.

These are the same people that blast "Born in the USA" without having listened to the lyrics.  They're not all that bright.

Just yesterday I saw a guy who threatened to burn his Jason Isbell tshirt because he expressed a liberal opinion on twitter.  Apparently nobody on the right listens to music at all


As long as he's wearing it at the time?
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why can't this guy just have more money?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

way south: I'm still looking for the illusive dead horse the democrats keep beating.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's because computers have taken away all the bootstrapping jobs.  Every time a computer boots up, it's bootstrapping.  Look it up.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: Why can't this guy just have more money?


Because he was put out of work.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hej: Why didn't he just learn to code?


Not everyone can be a journalist.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fig 1.1. What 2020 Bootstraps might look like
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, Bootstraps bootstraps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ive been in the heavy metal scene for years and I've never seen a pair of boots with straps
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Get a job at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Chlamydia Emporium.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: Why can't this guy just have more money?



i believe the common phrase amongst the .01% is "but why doesn't he just buy more money?"
 
calufrax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's think... where have I heard this sort of thing before...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gra​p​es_of_Wrath
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Naido: Apparently corporate is itching to return to business as usual.

Which will absolutely happen.  All the risk has been shifted to you, good sir.  Under no circumstances is corporate to make $.05 less than they made last month.



yep

to think otherwise means you are either young, naive, or a liar.  or all three.
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: enry: SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.

These are the same people that blast "Born in the USA" without having listened to the lyrics.  They're not all that bright.

Just yesterday I saw a guy who threatened to burn his Jason Isbell tshirt because he expressed a liberal opinion on twitter.  Apparently nobody on the right listens to music at all


If he didnt know Isbell was a liberal for years he hasn't been paying attention.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just so were clear: the Senate Republicans killed the relief bill and they did it on purpose. Vote accordingly.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Bootstraps are hereditary. Rich people get them from their parents.



most wealth is inherited in Murca.   the Zuckerbergs are rare.  and the press doesn't know anything about inherited wealth since it is owned by big business and the rich.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Things are about to get real here in cali. All protections against eviction end on the first of September. If even 5% of the population becomes homeless due to it then more than a million people will be on the streets soon.

Governor Newsom is not doing a thing to extend the protection.
 
syzygy whizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.






Seems to be a thing with them...

Jokes are oh-so-much funnier when one:
A). has enough information to recognize the premise and subject- and
B). has enough information to recognize that "THIS IS A JOKE" when it hits one in the face...or bites one in the ass...or drops on one's head like an anvil...or ____________________ (fill in favorite way to describe something that is REALLY obvious).
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

enry: SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.

These are the same people that blast "Born in the USA" without having listened to the lyrics.  They're not all that bright.


Born in The USA - John Candy - Canadian Bacon
Youtube 1bXzFY72wbs
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

enry: SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.

These are the same people that blast "Born in the USA" without having listened to the lyrics.  They're not all that bright.


Bruce knows what the Game is.  Bernie Sanders called it a Rigged System for a reason.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have blown the extra  $600/wk on hookers and blow.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sweating guy:

Button 1: We need to re-open America to save the economy. People are becoming homeless.

Button 2: Only liberal welfare queens and free riders that live beyond their means are facing evictions.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

enry: "Born in the USA"


I grew up in a children's home and there was a resident who bought that tape when it came out and would blast that song incessantly. Until it disappeared one day.

Every time he replaced it, the new one would disappear.

I **still** can't stand that song and will immediately turn the station or somehow change the music when I hear the first bar.

Ugh...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: enry: SomeAmerican: The phrase pulling yourself up by your bootstraps used to be used to ridicule impossible solutions, like people claiming to have perpetual motion machines.

From there it went on to be used in over the top fairy tales of people doing ludicrously impossible things, like in the tales of Baron von Münchhausen.

I guess conservatives didn't get the joke and thought the fairy tales were real.

These are the same people that blast "Born in the USA" without having listened to the lyrics.  They're not all that bright.

Just yesterday I saw a guy who threatened to burn his Jason Isbell tshirt because he expressed a liberal opinion on twitter.  Apparently nobody on the right listens to music at all



they listen to their Masters on Fox.   like good little Fascists Nazis.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Sweating guy:

Button 1: We need to re-open America to save the economy. People are becoming homeless.

Button 2: Only liberal welfare queens and free riders that live beyond their means are facing evictions.



and when Banksters on wall street get bailed out, it's called Business as Usual in Murca.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Naido: Apparently corporate is itching to return to business as usual.

Which will absolutely happen.  All the risk has been shifted to you, good sir.  Under no circumstances is corporate to make $.05 less than they made last month.


Won't someone think of the corporations?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Ive been in the heavy metal scene for years and I've never seen a pair of boots with straps


What scene was that? I'd never imagine a metal scene where one would not see a single pair of doc marten boots which come with bootstraps. Do you even metal?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kendelrio: enry: "Born in the USA"

I grew up in a children's home and there was a resident who bought that tape when it came out and would blast that song incessantly. Until it disappeared one day.

Every time he replaced it, the new one would disappear.

I **still** can't stand that song and will immediately turn the station or somehow change the music when I hear the first bar.

Ugh...



the Lyrics, although true, can be disturbing for those plugged into the Matrix.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Ive been in the heavy metal scene for years and I've never seen a pair of boots with straps


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



Pretty sure it's on every boot from Dr Martens.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Naido: Apparently corporate is itching to return to business as usual.

Which will absolutely happen.  All the risk has been shifted to you, good sir.  Under no circumstances is corporate to make $.05 less than they made last month.

Won't someone think of the corporations?



everyone on Capital Hill is thinking of the Corporates.  they know they won't be "reelected" next time if they don't.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a story about a nail factory in I want to say MO a couple years ago where they were interviewing a lot of Trumpers that just got laid off because of his tariffs because 90% of the nails went to Mexico and the company was owned by a Mexican company and they still stood by Trump and acted all boot strappy. Wonder if they are still singing the same tune?
Losing your job when it isn't your fault and  it is "market conditions" you really have to look back and see what the root cause of that it is, like maybe a guy you voted for voted for a bill that lead to this and you have to hold their feet to the fire as to why. Economics is not a simple matter, you could have a metal shortage at one place in the world and that could cause a chain of events to have you lose your job. So do your work before you vote and see who made the conditions to put you in this situation.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Erma Gerdd: Naido: Apparently corporate is itching to return to business as usual.

Which will absolutely happen.  All the risk has been shifted to you, good sir.  Under no circumstances is corporate to make $.05 less than they made last month.

Won't someone think of the corporations?


everyone on Capital Hill is thinking of the Corporates.  they know they won't be "reelected" next time if they don't.



the Boot for those vertically challenged.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Marcos P: Ive been in the heavy metal scene for years and I've never seen a pair of boots with straps

[Fark user image 623x648]


[Fark user image 357x633]


Pretty sure it's on every boot from Dr Martens.


the Boot for those vertically challenged 2.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Marcos P: Ive been in the heavy metal scene for years and I've never seen a pair of boots with straps

[Fark user image 623x648]


[Fark user image 357x633]


Pretty sure it's on every boot from Dr Martens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

luna1580: spanarkelspinner: Why can't this guy just have more money?


i believe the common phrase amongst the .01% is "but why doesn't he just buy more money?"


He's working hard but not smart. He needs to make his money work for him. Take that hundred dollar paycheck, get inside advice from your CEO buddy on a stock to buy, and double it.  Now you're rich, easy.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Lifting yourself by your bootstraps is, by definition, impossible. The phrase was originally a sarcastic one used in reference to someone who claimed to have accomplished something absurd.


Having your servants do it is the same as doing it yourself.  So just order it done while you buy more money by selling the stocks your dad gave you.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I did this by myself.. I built this business alone...no one helped, not the government, especially not the government!  I pulled myself up by my own bootstraps!


In building your business did you use roads or a telephone?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

groppet: Reminds me of a story about a nail factory in I want to say MO a couple years ago where they were interviewing a lot of Trumpers that just got laid off because of his tariffs because 90% of the nails went to Mexico and the company was owned by a Mexican company and they still stood by Trump and acted all boot strappy. Wonder if they are still singing the same tune?
Losing your job when it isn't your fault and  it is "market conditions" you really have to look back and see what the root cause of that it is, like maybe a guy you voted for voted for a bill that lead to this and you have to hold their feet to the fire as to why. Economics is not a simple matter, you could have a metal shortage at one place in the world and that could cause a chain of events to have you lose your job. So do your work before you vote and see who made the conditions to put you in this situation.


So you're saying its the Mexican's fault.
 
