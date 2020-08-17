 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   The drone sent from the future was not successful   (bloomberg.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reagan reacting to a balloon popping 2 months after he was shot [Alternate Ending]
Youtube 1m6Mw6mG_j0
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly hit, or nearly hit by?  There's a difference.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Important question. How much fuel mileage does Air Force-1 get?
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Important question. How much fuel mileage does Air Force-1 get?


220, 221--whatever it takes.
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Too bad.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We can tell you with great certainty that all attempts on Donald Trump's life on or before today, by someone from the past, present and / or future have failed and will fail.

And I can't imagine why anyone from the future thinking it's a good idea to go back to August 2020 or later to assassinate him.  You're stuck.  You need to vote, nerds.
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Missed by THAT much!

/Agent86
 
1funguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet he's telling a lie.
/ again
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's also 4 years too late.
 
Katwang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Important question. How much fuel mileage does Air Force-1 get?


Rough guess is 74 gallons per mile. A 747 uses around 10 tons of fuel per hour. Jet-A weighs 6.75 pounds per gallon. I know a 47 pilot who flies cargo if you would like a real answer.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Katwang: FarkingChas: Important question. How much fuel mileage does Air Force-1 get?

Rough guess is 74 gallons per mile. A 747 uses around 10 tons of fuel per hour. Jet-A weighs 6.75 pounds per gallon. I know a 47 pilot who flies cargo if you would like a real answer.


No. Just a joke. I did look up the usage for a typical 747. What I saw was, one gallon a second or 5 gallons per mile. But I am betting AF-1 has armoring and is heavier than a normal 747. That is what prompted my question. Now I wonder if the usage is classified.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.