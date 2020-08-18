 Skip to content
(CNN)   WTF moment of the day: "Nearly 850,000" checks are mailed each month by Social Security   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Cheque, Mail, Social Security Checks, The Postal Service, United States Postal Service, Social Security, Independent agencies of the United States government, Tucker Carlson  
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why would this be a surprise?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Then there are the EBT "food stamp" program which is federal. The TANF assistance is already state run, so Trump can't fark with that too much. So he is trying to hurt people however he can using the federal sources.

I fully expect millions to not get their money or their food stamp benefit this coming month.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Why would this be a surprise?


It would be in that the SSA really pushes you to get you to do direct deposit.

I've had people say the SS help line tells people they "must" have a bank account and direct deposit.

Saves SS costs but also will help most of their payees in this situation at least.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wejash: wearsmanyhats: Why would this be a surprise?

It would be in that the SSA really pushes you to get you to do direct deposit.

I've had people say the SS help line tells people they "must" have a bank account and direct deposit.

Saves SS costs but also will help most of their payees in this situation at least.


There are half a million holdouts who may not even have a bank account. Or even ready access to a bank.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So one out of every 70 or so recipients gets a check instead of a direct deposit. Shocking.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: wejash: wearsmanyhats: Why would this be a surprise?

It would be in that the SSA really pushes you to get you to do direct deposit.

I've had people say the SS help line tells people they "must" have a bank account and direct deposit.

Saves SS costs but also will help most of their payees in this situation at least.

There are half a million holdouts who may not even have a bank account. Or even ready access to a bank.


Oh yeah.

There are a few who have mental issues about banks and won't trust an alt payee to help them.

A lot of them end up on the street, using check cashing hell holes and getting rolled. Then they can't get their meds - or stop the meds and forget they have checks coming - and they spiral into shiat and end up in jail, if they're lucky.

TLDR - I couldn't do disability work for long, it got to me.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: wejash: wearsmanyhats: Why would this be a surprise?

It would be in that the SSA really pushes you to get you to do direct deposit.

I've had people say the SS help line tells people they "must" have a bank account and direct deposit.

Saves SS costs but also will help most of their payees in this situation at least.

There are half a million holdouts who may not even have a bank account. Or even ready access to a bank.



Comerica bank specifically addresses that with their Direct Express program.  It's a debit card specifically set up for SSA deposit and, assuming nothing funky happens, you never have to deal directly with the bank.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't direct deposit meemaw's diabetes pills.
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No problem w/my check.....I couldn't get my SSD w/out signing up for direct deposit.  Been that way for over 20 years now.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Insain2: No problem w/my check.....I couldn't get my SSD w/out signing up for direct deposit.  Been that way for over 20 years now.


So anyone older than 85 could still be on paper checks, even assuming that you're correct and there's no exemptions or alternate process to sign up today without a bank account.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The Republicans aren't making up the "2013" date out of thin air. Since March 2013, a federal rule has generally required Social Security recipients to get their money via direct deposit. A January 2013 CNN article was headlined, "No more paper Social Security checks come March."But the 2013 rule did not make physical checks vanish entirely.As the body of that January 2013 CNN article made clear, people who didn't adopt direct deposit by March 2013 were not forced to do so, merely urged to do so with more aggressive government communication efforts."So not 20 years, 7 years. And they didn't force the changeover for folks already signed up, merely encouraged it.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, I see, another thread where we're questioning why elderly people don't 'get with the times'. Next week: "Why isn't Social Security paid in BitCoin?"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
While 99.1% of Social Security recipients now receive their money via direct deposit, that remaining 0.9% equals 549,818 people receiving checks...

That damn 1%...
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I work with a woman, who is somewhere older than 65, with cognitive difficulties.  She's mostly independent, has a banking account, but gets the SSI in check form.  Hers is a savings account, and for some mysterious reasons, the 3 times she's tried to go the direct deposit route, it utterly fails.  We ran into problems at both ends, so it's hard to assign full blame to either bureaucratic complex.  The check arrives, we alert her and she brings her deposit slip.  Someone makes sure it's a pre-printed one with her correct info and makes her deposit.  Two or three days later, we check again to be sure the funds are really, truly there.  Then, she releases all her bill payments at one time and transfers some to a debit card for her Uber.  Cash she picks up from her side hustle is her grocery and entertainment funds.

Life in the poverty class is non-stop stress.  And takes an entire village to keep it together.
 
