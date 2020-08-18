 Skip to content
 
(Denver Post) Boobies Boulder Hiker Chicks go topless (SFW)   (theknow.denverpost.com) divider line
    More: Boobies, Hiking, Coral Scherma, defunct women, women share recovery, social media, Nudity, Men and Women, lots of other hikers  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can totally understand this. I feel the same way when I pee outside.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh, I would have gone with: "Bolder Hiker Chicks Show Their Boulders"k


/ I'll show myself out
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: Huh, I would have gone with: "Bolder Hiker Chicks Show Their Boulders"k


/ I'll show myself out


"Bolder Boulder Boulders"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds fun.  As long as they don't sunburn.

I was in Boulder for a few days in 2018, right by the University of Boulder.  Everywhere I looked, people were jogging and biking and walking their dogs.  I really felt out of shape watching them do all that... plus my asthmatic lungs were still trying to adjust to the thin air up there.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

evilsofa: ababyatemydingo: Huh, I would have gone with: "Bolder Hiker Chicks Show Their Boulders"k


/ I'll show myself out

"Bolder Boulder Boulders"


Boulder smolders without over the shoulder boulder holders
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 500x757]


You gotta know the cows are going, "So THAT'S why you have to take our milk and give it to your kids, you all have tiny deformed udders.  Explains a lot, really."
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lily Lake up by Estes Park is nice. Would be nice with boobies.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolder Boulder boulders
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More women need to become empowered in more places.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Come for Mount Arapahoe, stay for the Twin Peaks.
 
orangehat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 Boulder is an odd place.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: I can totally understand this. I feel the same way when I pee outside.


CSB!

My kid is 1.6 and I pissed on a tree for the first time in front of him just day before yesterday.

His jaw dropped like I was a farking wizard and his eye contact stated clearly that he was super pissed off at me for holding back on such an essential technology.

/csb
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like a "Mooovement"!!!!!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 403x448]


I *love* US 287!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Okay, what the hell is ...

Fark user image

... supposed to mean, anyway?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Okay, what the hell is ...

[Fark user image 777x100]

... supposed to mean, anyway?


Defunct: no longer existing or functioning.

I have no farking clue.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have seen the top of the mountain...
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Bolder Boulder boulders


Wait that reminds me. Back in like 4th grade we used to call a bra an "Over the shoulder boulder holder".
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orangehat: Boulder is an odd place.


I went to college there in the 80s.  Yes it is.

Rolling Stone printed an article on the (then named) Red Zinger Classic bicycle marathon, calling the town "the epicenter of granola consciousness."

Been up to South Arapahoe Peak, too.  Made it on the second try.  Absolutely gorgeous.  (Didn't see any titties though.)

The approach from the East is several miles across Caribou Ridge, a ridgeline at about 11,000 feet and well above treeline in alpine tundra.  If you don't check the weather carefully and dawdle too long, you can get caught in afternoon thunderstorms up there.  Like we did on our first try...

One minute, it's a nice afternoon with little fluffy clouds.  The next, you're looking at grey clouds sweep in, and the minute after that, you and your buddies are looking at each other's hair standing on end.

And the minute after that one, you're lying in a gully pissing your pants as lightning strikes all around you.

/only time I ever pissed myself in fear
//I was gonna die, bladder said fk this I'm out
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I have seen the top of the mountain...


Did it come to you?

/ Sorry, couldn't resist!
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Okay, what the hell is ...

[Fark user image 777x100]

... supposed to mean, anyway?


I missed the 'lots of other hikers' tag
I've been here a while and I guess I just never knew how weird the tags are...
/fark
 
Snargi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd be more empowered, at least in one area, if they faced the camera for those shots.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: I went to college there in the 80s.  Yes it is.


Part of the reason my family stopped in Boulder was that I had great-grandparents who went to college there and met each other, and my father wanted to find more records about it.  It was back around 1918.
 
