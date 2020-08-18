 Skip to content
Trudeau prorogues Parliament
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Will the Governor General leave her house for this? Is she still in hiding?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's what she said...
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No thanks, I'll just have the chicken.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
News flash?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Which kind, the cheese of potato-filled ones?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or.

Dammit.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good, they should vote NO CONFIDENCE and throw everyone out and hold a new election too!

/how's it feel to have Americans tell you how to run your government, Canadians?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: News flash?


If I'm not mistaken, this is a deal.  This is like Trump being able to put Congress into recesss while an investigation is ongoing, and that shuts the investigation down until he says so.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

null: Good, they should vote NO CONFIDENCE and throw everyone out and hold a new election too!

/how's it feel to have Americans tell you how to run your government, Canadians?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I, too am pro-rogue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prorrogar in Spanish -- to extend or prolong. Y'all should really be demanding Romance languages in public schools.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That sounds more monarchy and royalcrowny than checksy and balancy.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Didn't Harper also prorogue parliament when he was under investigation? I never liked that particular aspect parliamentary democracy.

/You've had a good innings Justin, but it's time for a new bowler.
 
IrishRover
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The conservatives have no plan and no leader. Their usual plan of 'be like the Republicans a bit.' Isn't going to sell to an audience who are actively chasing down Americans because they're all plague rats.

The QC have no platform.

The NDP are having direction and leadership issues.

The Liberals have a lot of support because their platform is 'don't be like the USA.'

Seems like a great time to call an election! ...for the Liberals.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What I thought the headline was referring to:
food.fnr.sndimg.comView Full Size

Hungry.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just learned a new word  Good for me.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

null: Good, they should vote NO CONFIDENCE and throw everyone out and hold a new election too!

/how's it feel to have Americans tell you how to run your government, Canadians?


An election in a pandemic?  What farking pig ignorant country would do that?
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Prorrogar in Spanish -- to extend or prolong. Y'all should really be demanding Romance languages in public schools.


Monty Python: What have the romans ever done for us?
Youtube Y7tvauOJMHo
 
