(Some Guy)   The first thing to do when you win the lottery: hire a lawyer. The second thing: hire another lawyer to watch the first one   (lotterypost.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, split the pot between at least 3 money manager types.
Difficulty: Without them knowing about it.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spongeboob: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x270]


This is the correct answer. You win the Internet for today.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first thing is to call everyone you know and ask to borrow $1000. They will, of curse, turn you down.

It will make things much easier when they find out you won gazillions!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't need a lawyer unless you need it to stay anonymous in your state.

Open two brokerage accounts, one of them Vanguard.  Do passive investing in mutual funds.  Avoid management fees and all that crap.

Set a budget.  Live on $200k or whatever forever.  Setup a trust for kids if needed.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank Bo Diddley for that headline.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Don't need a lawyer unless you need it to stay anonymous in your state.

Open two brokerage accounts, one of them Vanguard.  Do passive investing in mutual funds.  Avoid management fees and all that crap.

Set a budget.  Live on $200k or whatever forever.  Setup a trust for kids if needed.


I like your plan, but I would add that living off your casino gambling winnings might be better than Vanguard.

I mean, you already won the lottery me. Lucky dog.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Step 1 : give all money to the church
Step 2 : go to heaven when you die
Step 3 : winning!
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Better Call Jason" premiering this fall...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can you link to a site that doesn't have website cancer?
 
rogue49
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guess what?
When you win, you still have a job
It's called watching your money

As with ANY service
Buy it...then it's your responsibility to see if they're doing it right

It ain't magic
If you believe that...then you shouldn't be surprised things disappear into thin air.

Trust but verify
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mr_a: The first thing is to call everyone you know and ask to borrow $1000. They will, of curse, turn you down.

It will make things much easier when they find out you won gazillions!


Nice idea.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Step 1: Spend all of your winnings hiring all the lawyers you can.

Step 2: Have each one watch the next, forming a complete circle of lawyers who is each unsure precisely where they stand in the circle.

Step 3: Wait for one to mess up, and enjoy your front-&-center seat to the show.

Step 4: ?????????????

Step 5: Profit.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Also, split the pot between at least 3 money manager types.
Difficulty: Without them knowing about it.


You want a law firm, a big one with an excellent reputation.
Investment advisers, multiple as you suggest.
An account to keep keep track of everything.
And, of course, two chicks.

To go along with your suggestion, do not let any of them recommend the others.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Don't need a lawyer unless you need it to stay anonymous in your state.


Wrong.  You are now a target for lawsuits because people know you have money and want their share.  Not just family.  Complete strangers want their share.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The correct answer is to give all the winning to the federal gov't to piss away on federal programs for deadbeats that never worked a hard days work for a fair day's pay.
 
