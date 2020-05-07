 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Notre Dame succumbs to the inevitable and suspends classes eight days into the semester after 146 students test positive for Covid-19   (nbcnews.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of these days, people will learn. There will be fewer of them, but they will learn.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Back to the practice squad, Rudy.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought that place burned down.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tanqueray: I thought that place burned down.


Patience
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tanqueray: I thought that place burned down.


You're thinking the Cathedral of Our Lady in Parees.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Fightin' for each breath while intubated Irish.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Add Michigan State to the list of remote learning only.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Touchdown Jesus saves.... everyone else gets covid
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This semester is shot, everyone needs to accept it and figure out how to salvage Spring. But...no.

In the meantime, they're trying to force the Big 10 to reverse course and play football anyway.

Because we are all in farking denial apparently.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mike Pence could pray for them.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: This semester is shot, everyone needs to accept it and figure out how to salvage Spring. But...no.

In the meantime, they're trying to force the Big 10 to reverse course and play football anyway.

Because we are all in farking denial apparently.


Think the season will happen?

That's crazy. Those poor kids.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatty hockey players anyway.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of the hunchbacks!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to the little supermarket earlier and virtually everyone was wearing a mask, up from about 25% a week ago.

There's still a handful of dimwits who make no effort to stay 2m away. I cheerily shout excuse me I'm trying to stay 2m away from you, and they look really startled and shuffle off.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notre Dame? Who had a hunch that would happen?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Went to the little supermarket earlier and virtually everyone was wearing a mask, up from about 25% a week ago.

There's still a handful of dimwits who make no effort to stay 2m away. I cheerily shout excuse me I'm trying to stay 2m away from you, and they look really startled and shuffle off.


In the US? They'd be like "What is that? 4 feet? No, more than that...."
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: wejash: This semester is shot, everyone needs to accept it and figure out how to salvage Spring. But...no.

In the meantime, they're trying to force the Big 10 to reverse course and play football anyway.

Because we are all in farking denial apparently.

Think the season will happen?

That's crazy. Those poor kids.


Poor kids? The majority of them are Catholic, and if my son's Catholic school (and my 10 years of Catholic school) is anything to judge by they've been walking around without masks for months along with their Trumper parents. In this case they're not the victims, they're the cause.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: This semester is shot, everyone needs to accept it and figure out how to salvage Spring. But...no.

In the meantime, they're trying to force the Big 10 to reverse course and play football anyway.

Because we are all in farking denial apparently.


Unfortunately everyone will think their school is different to ingratiate the boosters and alums while turning the students through the infected meat grinder.  The students don't really mind because they still party because they're college students for some reason trusting the actual adults.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this different from the greenlight just below this one that's about the same thing?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Funny that the "fighting Irish" is not considered racist yet..

/ I wonder why
// Oh wait, no I don't
/// Slashies for the father, son, and Holy spirit
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Greens for this story are spreading like a... like a... can't come up with anything.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: I thought that place burned down.


It reopened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Notre Dame? Who had a hunch that would happen?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: I thought that place burned down.


Notre Dame doesn't collapse until November.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
School administrators are not intelligent people.  What did they actually think would happen?  Oh, right.  They didn't think about anything other than money.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lady J: Went to the little supermarket earlier and virtually everyone was wearing a mask, up from about 25% a week ago.

There's still a handful of dimwits who make no effort to stay 2m away. I cheerily shout excuse me I'm trying to stay 2m away from you, and they look really startled and shuffle off.


Such behavior will get you punched or shot in the states
 
sdd2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now who could have seen this issue coming?

/other than Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles or possibly Helen Keller.
// dumbfarkers
\\\ required by fark posting rules.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 I am still pissed Notre Dame never puts up a manger scene during Christmas
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought invisible sky wizard was watching over all of us, there to save us from this evil virus.

Save us, oh invisible sky wizard.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wejash: This semester is shot, everyone needs to accept it and figure out how to salvage Spring. But...no.

In the meantime, they're trying to force the Big 10 to reverse course and play football anyway.

Because we are all in farking denial apparently.


Not all of us. But enough that it is a massive problem.
 
Teambaylagoon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Derpers gonna derp.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Alabama is going to allow 20% capacity at football games. That doesn't include the thousands of rednecks tailgating outside the stadium

This is fine
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And here at the University, people are still fighting to get in-classroom instruction.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe if we keep doing the same thing, eventually we'll get a different result.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Lady J: Went to the little supermarket earlier and virtually everyone was wearing a mask, up from about 25% a week ago.

There's still a handful of dimwits who make no effort to stay 2m away. I cheerily shout excuse me I'm trying to stay 2m away from you, and they look really startled and shuffle off.

Such behavior will get you punched or shot in the states


Probably in some places here as well.

Relatively civilised round here though.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Report from my kid's school: they're taking "zero tolerance" seriously and expelled a group of freshmen for holding a party before classes even started. This came from the RA and was essentially confirmed by the university president in his weekly YouTube address (albeit vaguely).

Imagine going to college and not making it to day one of classes. Their parents must be so proud.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, at least they gave it the ol' college try.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fight Song (Victory March)
Youtube ri0N3xHDXYs
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I thought invisible sky wizard was watching over all of us, there to save us from this evil virus.

Save us, oh invisible sky wizard.


They're Roman Catholic, not Jesusland Evangelical.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Greens for this story are spreading like a... like a... can't come up with anything.


Spreading like a wildfire?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Tanqueray: I thought that place burned down.

It reopened.

[Fark user image image 850x446]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow who could have ever even possibly had the slightest suspicion this would happen?

The people who are pushing for schools to open are farking [redacted].
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Nadie_AZ: wejash: This semester is shot, everyone needs to accept it and figure out how to salvage Spring. But...no.

In the meantime, they're trying to force the Big 10 to reverse course and play football anyway.

Because we are all in farking denial apparently.

Think the season will happen?

That's crazy. Those poor kids.

Poor kids? The majority of them are Catholic, and if my son's Catholic school (and my 10 years of Catholic school) is anything to judge by they've been walking around without masks for months along with their Trumper parents. In this case they're not the victims, they're the cause.


The Catholics are the problem!  We found our scapegoats!  I don't know where your ass lives, but the Catholics around here are Mexican and Polish immigrants.  Now I know that group makes up a huge trump voter block, but don't stereotype.  It makes you look like a complete and utter moran.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, it sure is a good thing we didn't take care of this when we had the chance.  I mean, after all, Trump said that we're doing "a fantastic job", and he wouldn't just go on TV and lie, would he?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Purdue's following the same model.  Except that "Protect Purdue" leader is off partying like 1999:
https://www.jconline.com/story/news/2​0​20/07/31/faculty-protect-purdue-leader​-set-bad-example-students-hosting-wedd​ing-reception/5551215002/

And Mitch Daniels: "Foot on the Gas Chamber"
https://www.jconline.com/story/news/2​0​20/05/07/coronavirus-purdue-makes-good​-daniels-promise-lays-groundwork-bring​-students-back-campus/5180753002/

Remember: this is the same political party in Indiana that brought you Mike Pence, another ineffective radio commentator.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Report from my kid's school: they're taking "zero tolerance" seriously and expelled a group of freshmen for holding a party before classes even started. This came from the RA and was essentially confirmed by the university president in his weekly YouTube address (albeit vaguely).

Imagine going to college and not making it to day one of classes. Their parents must be so proud.


Imagine thinking putting two people in an 8x10 room and then packing 100 rooms in a building with 10 bathrooms.

I doubt those parties are going to matter much in comparison to the Petri dishes of dormitories.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I thought invisible sky wizard was watching over all of us, there to save us from this evil virus.

Save us, oh invisible sky wizard.


For the rational among us, the Invisible Sky Wizard sent us masks, public health agencies, and people who have devoted their lives to saving others telling us the proper steps to take.

It's only the lunatics who turn down the boat and the helicopter. Unfortunately, there are enough of them to hurt the rest of us.
 
powhound
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Is this different from the greenlight just below this one that's about the same thing?


No. That was about the rising case numbers. If the mods hadn't greened this so soon the campus would still be open.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Summoner101: wejash: This semester is shot, everyone needs to accept it and figure out how to salvage Spring. But...no.

In the meantime, they're trying to force the Big 10 to reverse course and play football anyway.

Because we are all in farking denial apparently.

Unfortunately everyone will think their school is different to ingratiate the boosters and alums while turning the students through the infected meat grinder.  The students don't really mind because they still party because they're college students for some reason trusting the actual adults.


My alma mater is apparently going to regularly test everyone when students come back. We'll see how that goes.

/helps that it has a major medical school and the resources to actually do it
 
