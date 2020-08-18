 Skip to content
Australia deciding it has enough dangerous animals to deal with, will provide the COVID19 vaccine free to all citizens
8
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mandatory you say? Sorry Tasmania, we need you to vacate so we have somewhere for the anti-vaxxers to live die.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon America, let's do this.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: C'mon America, let's do this.


WTF.  Get out you communist.

Disaster capitalism is REAL capitalism!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Won't all countries be doing this?

I just assumed it was a given.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What COVID-19 vaccine?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: Australians are a step closer to accessing a coronavirus vaccine for free

TANSTAAFCV
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Prime Minister Scott Morrison said if the vaccine succeeded, the Government would manufacture it immediately and make it free for all Australians."

"If"

If Donald Trump wins re-election we will all get $1 million in UBI.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You lie with every breath. I will drop on you
 
