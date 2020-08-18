 Skip to content
 
(WESH Orlando)   Bride/Groom refuse to cancel catering for wedding reception. Deliver and serve it to a women's shelter instead   (wesh.com) divider line
    Wedding, Wedding reception, Donation, Family, local women's shelter, canceled wedding reception, Ohio newlyweds, immediate family members  
posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 10:46 PM



NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So shines a good deed in a weary world.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"GOOD"
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool.  Good for them.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's the opposite of a bridezilla?
i would like these people as friends.

/hate weddings
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome sauce
/ Is that still a thing?
// Don't care if is not
/// Good on them.

Slashies
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They got served!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dammit Subby, you/they made my eyes leak. Bravo!
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like the cut of their jib. Great story and I wish them a long and happy life.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Judging by the selfless act by this couple I can be sure I'm not related to either of them.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wishing them many years of happiness. They said they were as excited about serving the shelter as they were about the service. This is some awesome sauce.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good on these  people for their kindness ..
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Awesome sauce
/ Is that still a thing?
// Don't care if is not
/// Good on them.

Slashies


Awesome sauce is still very awesome sauce, my dude.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is a knee-jerk reaction and might be moving into the realm of hyperbole, but this photo is a strong candidate to represent this moment in US history the way the "kiss in Times Square" represented the end of WW2...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Also, anyone who has shiat to say about Millennials and/or Gen-Z can kindly STFU now. The kids are alright.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Contrast and compare the the REEL MURCAN PATROTZ having COVID-infused wedding parties coast to coast

Trump is only the symptom, it's the willfully ignorant degenerate trash that has been allowed to grow and fester that's the real problem
 
