(CNN)   Jamaica's Hedonism II swingers' resort is confident in its COVID-19 precautions, since they've got tons of experience dealing with virus outbreaks   (cnn.com) divider line
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Latex glory wall- do anything with anyone's anything.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would think swingers were relatively clean bunch since they're entire lifestyle is sex with other partners they're not married to. One f*ck up and you've just given the entire local community gono or the clap
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Worlds Dumbest Partiers 13 #19
Youtube XLHM0OoUONU
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's Covid compared to the puddle of SuperHerpes II in the the lobby?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gross.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mon, ganja is the miracle medicine. No one in Jamaica has anything to worry about.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's going to take a lot more than a little lime in the "coconut" to detect to tell if someone is COVID carrier.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

somedude210: I would think swingers were relatively clean bunch since they're entire lifestyle is sex with other partners they're not married to. One f*ck up and you've just given the entire local community gono or the clap


Heh.  No.  I mean I agree you WOULD think that.  And in a rational world, that's what you'd have.  Instead, the part after "and you've" is pretty much what happens right quick.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XLHM0OoU​ONU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Came for the Rippin' and the Tearin'.  Though Tosh handled him with much more sensitivity and just let the video play out.  No sproingy noises and wacky Morning Zoo cut-ins.
 
ongbok
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xrayspx: PainInTheASP: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XLHM0OoU​ONU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Came for the Rippin' and the Tearin'.  Though Tosh handled him with much more sensitivity and just let the video play out.  No sproingy noises and wacky Morning Zoo cut-ins.


What type of sex was this dude getting in to? Also is he doing the rippin and tearin or is he getting ripped and torn? So many questions.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: somedude210: I would think swingers were relatively clean bunch since they're entire lifestyle is sex with other partners they're not married to. One f*ck up and you've just given the entire local community gono or the clap

Heh.  No.  I mean I agree you WOULD think that.  And in a rational world, that's what you'd have.  Instead, the part after "and you've" is pretty much what happens right quick.


https://www.reuters.com/article/us-se​x​-diseases-swingers-idUSTRE65M6NX201006​24

I don't know anything about the swinger lifestyle but I always assumed it was awash in STDs.

People are horny.  People are also dishonest.  People are also sometimes not dishonest but unaware.

Combine any of those three and you have an issue.

I'm sure there are plenty of strictly "safe" swinger events but that also relies on a lot of protocols being followed.

Anyway, not kink shaming.  I know I slept around when I was younger, I'm nobody to judge.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

somedude210: I would think swingers were relatively clean bunch since they're entire lifestyle is sex with other partners they're not married to. One f*ck up and you've just given the entire local community gono or the clap


There are probably a lot of less dedicated people.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ongbok: xrayspx: PainInTheASP: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XLHM0OoU​ONU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Came for the Rippin' and the Tearin'.  Though Tosh handled him with much more sensitivity and just let the video play out.  No sproingy noises and wacky Morning Zoo cut-ins.

What type of sex was this dude getting in to? Also is he doing the rippin and tearin or is he getting ripped and torn? So many questions.


Yeah, I'd love to know, except that I wouldn't.  Every time I see the video my brain tricks me into thinking it's Dan Castellaneta in some kind of sketch.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xrayspx: PainInTheASP: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XLHM0OoU​ONU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Came for the Rippin' and the Tearin'.  Though Tosh handled him with much more sensitivity and just let the video play out.  No sproingy noises and wacky Morning Zoo cut-ins.


Sensitivity? Nah, he just lets the audience's reaction tell you what he thinks. Also, he's seen it all, so he probably DGAF.

http://www.cc.com/video-clips/85y95e/​t​osh-0-rippin--and-tearin-
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 Stayed at the Sandals next door back in 2000. They invited us over to play beach volleyball. It was fun and yes, they kicked our prudish asses. It's the same trip I learned some older European men have no shame and like to strut down the beach in the tiniest thongs they can find.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People who don't want to die:
"All we have to do is hold off on all the normal nonsense we do for a couple months."

Idiots:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yep, stayed next door to this place back in '09 and was invited to hang out at their beach, which was pretty cool and there was also a simultaneous event with Penthouse Pets going on that week. The most bizarre thing was a stunning and super sweet mother and daughter duo there who I still am not quite sure what the intent was, wasn't about to find out from their offer because Iam wayyy not into the family thing.

Overall, the place wasn't gross and the change in management was pretty conservative so the days of conspicuous orgies was gone.

/Was welcomed to Jamaica and did have a nice day
//Jerk chicken stand really had jerk chicken
///Good on people who take control of their sexual health and wellness
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
No thanks. This is to much even for me. Practice safe sex kids.
 
