(San Antonio Express)   Aaaannnd...here come the Sturgis Covid cases   (expressnews.com) divider line
59
    More: Obvious, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, count South Dakota transportation officials, fewer people, South Dakota, Black Hills, Estimation, estimate of rally turnout  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A decrease of 8%?
That's probably consistent with that population dying from old age.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I would laugh and laugh when the death tallies come out, but having buried a number of Covid victims I know a thing or two about the grief if causes.

It's OK to be pissed off at a dead person for making you miss them because they were too farking stupid for words.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah patriot biker types are not likely to tell anyone if they got sick. That would make them a snitch, it would jeopardize any future biker gatherings, including Sturgis. They will take one for the team and go down all alone with it.

I was watching live streams of Sturgis the past two weeks. Somber crowd. Everyone seemed pensive. Acting like everything around them was just peaches.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
from the article "The South Dakota Department of Health issued a warning on Tuesday that one person who spent several hours at a bar on Main Street in Sturgis has tested positive for COVID-19 and may have spread it to others."
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Sturgis crews are out in force on FB bragging how they were there for 2 weeks and there hadn't been any surge in cases despite the lack of masks.

I noticed that some bars were packed. But the real retail boom was in packaged liquor sales.

And a lot of places around the region saw a big uptick in traffic. One report said a lot of the bikers were just going out riding every day and boozing it in small groups instead.

And if most of them had been masking and social distancing back home, then the odds are good that not a lot of infected folks actually traveled to SD in the first place.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The number of accountants, orthodontists and lawyers is getting covid is ready to go way up. The average age of a Sturgis attendee is around 55.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: from the article "The South Dakota Department of Health issued a warning on Tuesday that one person who spent several hours at a bar on Main Street in Sturgis has tested positive for COVID-19 and may have spread it to others."


That's likely to be the last COVID death report from South Dakota. Governor Folksy will stop all that nonsense.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wejash: The Sturgis crews are out in force on FB bragging how they were there for 2 weeks and there hadn't been any surge in cases despite the lack of masks.

I noticed that some bars were packed. But the real retail boom was in packaged liquor sales.

And a lot of places around the region saw a big uptick in traffic. One report said a lot of the bikers were just going out riding every day and boozing it in small groups instead.

And if most of them had been masking and social distancing back home, then the odds are good that not a lot of infected folks actually traveled to SD in the first place.


Give it a couple weeks for that incubation period. We might just see some older overweight bikers with a life of questionable habits creating their own little outbreaks.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't be surprised. No one who rides a motocycle actually cares about safety, or else they wouldn't own a farking motorcycle.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how that traffic count works. Bikers cruise up and down the roads multiple times so they'd be counted multiple times, no? How do they figure the number of vehicles?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is a Ferris wheel a pretty big draw for the Harley crowd, or is that a permanent fixture in a town of 6,600?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: Shouldn't be surprised. No one who rides a motocycle actually cares about safety, or else they wouldn't own a farking motorcycle.


You know how I know you've never ridden a motorcycle?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes! YES! Go get 'em Covid-19!!!!

/smart virus!
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the covid infection numbers?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow,,,no one ever saw this coming, I have nothing against bikers per se but the culture they oftentimes choose to enwrap themselves in is the embodiment of 'Murica Freedumbs, Hell I rode a bike for awhile and it was just a means of transportation and that's it.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's too far 4 me to ride.  my butt would be so sore.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Wow,,,no one ever saw this coming, I have nothing against bikers per se but the culture they oftentimes choose to enwrap themselves in is the embodiment of 'Murica Freedumbs, Hell I rode a bike for awhile and it was just a means of transportation and that's it.


I debated on buying a scooter for basic transportation around the city, but in the end deemed it to be too dangerous
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never get why Christians get sad when loved ones die. If you're square with Jesus, isn't a quick death from disease or accident just about the best thing that could happen?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put me on a hog and I will ride it all day and night. I don't care what diseases I come up with.

Suck the fat off of it, LIbs.
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Put me on a hog and I will ride it all day and night. I don't care what diseases I come up with.

Suck the fat off of it, LIbs.


To be fair we don't really care what diseases you come up with either. It's all the other people you may infect that don't want em or the healthcare workers who have to deal with you that we're worried about.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: tjsands1118: Shouldn't be surprised. No one who rides a motocycle actually cares about safety, or else they wouldn't own a farking motorcycle.

You know how I know you've never ridden a motorcycle?


He is still alive?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm not sure how that traffic count works. Bikers cruise up and down the roads multiple times so they'd be counted multiple times, no? How do they figure the number of vehicles?


Sturgis doesn't have the ability to count all that traffic. Neither does the state of SD. So there's no accurate count unless Homeland Security provided it, which I doubt but we're getting close to an election so......
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh no! wealthy people cosplaying white trash are getting sick. guess I won't be going to my dentist anytime soon.

there is something so tiny-dick/pathetic about motorcycle culture.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Put me on a hog and I will ride it all day and night. I don't care what diseases I come up with.

Suck the fat off of it, LIbs.


34.0099° N, 118.4960° W
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image 425x283]

Is a Ferris wheel a pretty big draw for the Harley crowd, or is that a permanent fixture in a town of 6,600?


Well i will leave this link here ask The High Potentate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO_tX​z​eiZAQ%20:imbed
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreakyBunny: I would laugh and laugh when the death tallies come out, but having buried a number of Covid victims I know a thing or two about the grief if causes.

It's OK to be pissed off at a dead person for making you miss them because they were too farking stupid for words.


And what of those that aren't stupid themselves but are trapped in the orbits of the stupid and the selfish themselves fire whatever reason-those are the real tragedies.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Is a Ferris wheel a pretty big draw for the Harley crowd, or is that a permanent fixture in a town of 6,600?


That's the Geritol Orgy Wheel, sponsored by Depends
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image 425x283]

Is a Ferris wheel a pretty big draw for the Harley crowd, or is that a permanent fixture in a town of 6,600?


Don't pick on Ferris.  I actually had boss named Ferris once.  Sorta shaped like one too.  As for covid I doubt we will ever know who might have have been infected there.  They'll blame it on a gas pump in Iowa not going there.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm not sure how that traffic count works. Bikers cruise up and down the roads multiple times so they'd be counted multiple times, no? How do they figure the number of vehicles?


Automated plate readers?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schrepjm: edmo: I'm not sure how that traffic count works. Bikers cruise up and down the roads multiple times so they'd be counted multiple times, no? How do they figure the number of vehicles?

Automated plate readers?


Count the oil drips on the pavement?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm not sure how that traffic count works. Bikers cruise up and down the roads multiple times so they'd be counted multiple times, no? How do they figure the number of vehicles?


The city releases an estimate of rally turnout after the event every year, based mostly on the weight of the trash generated. Last year, the estimate tracked closely with the number of vehicles counted: 499,654 vehicles entered Sturgis, and city officials estimated 490,000 people came to the rally.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be hard to know how many cases resulted from this, since they came from and dispersed to elsewhere, and few places are doing good contract tracing.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The city plans to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in an effort to catch outbreaks." That is a flat out bald faced farking lie. They still, still won't test you unless you have symptoms.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Is a Ferris wheel a pretty big draw for the Harley crowd, or is that a permanent fixture in a town of 6,600?


It's popular with showmen.  Soft marks with plenty of money.  Not sure how the iron does, but the food should be taking money all day long.  I could see it going either way in the games with experienced operators making a fortune provided security is patched and bone fide club members know to stay away so nobody gets their man feelers hurt.  Plenty of overconfident suckers at Sturgis.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thorpe: edmo: I'm not sure how that traffic count works. Bikers cruise up and down the roads multiple times so they'd be counted multiple times, no? How do they figure the number of vehicles?

Sturgis doesn't have the ability to count all that traffic. Neither does the state of SD. So there's no accurate count unless Homeland Security provided it, which I doubt but we're getting close to an election so......


One of the FBI's 'stinger' cellphone towers, placed near main street could easily log every MAC address and get you a pretty damn accurate attendance number. EVERY attendee is carrying a cell phone.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NINEv2: "The city plans to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in an effort to catch outbreaks." That is a flat out bald faced farking lie. They still, still won't test you unless you have symptoms.


The city only has 40 or so full-time residents.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I never get why Christians get sad when loved ones die. If you're square with Jesus, isn't a quick death from disease or accident just about the best thing that could happen?


Beats me. People was irate with me at my great grandmother's funeral because I was sad, but not crying. I explained that she spent the last 15 years chair or bed bound, and she is finally free of her suffering.

"...bit she lived such a long and BLESSED life!"

Ain't nothing blessed about being stuck in a useless 100-year old shell, cursing god for not taking you.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jsmilky: that's too far 4 me to ride.  my butt would be so sore.


That's why a lot of guys will trailer their bikes to their Hotel,Motel,Holiday Inn.
Then they ride into the town with all their other friends.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: tjsands1118: Shouldn't be surprised. No one who rides a motocycle actually cares about safety, or else they wouldn't own a farking motorcycle.

You know how I know you've never ridden a motorcycle?


I'm still alive?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sammyk: wejash: The Sturgis crews are out in force on FB bragging how they were there for 2 weeks and there hadn't been any surge in cases despite the lack of masks.

I noticed that some bars were packed. But the real retail boom was in packaged liquor sales.

And a lot of places around the region saw a big uptick in traffic. One report said a lot of the bikers were just going out riding every day and boozing it in small groups instead.

And if most of them had been masking and social distancing back home, then the odds are good that not a lot of infected folks actually traveled to SD in the first place.

Give it a couple weeks for that incubation period. We might just see some older overweight bikers with a life of questionable habits creating their own little outbreaks.


My aunt caught it from my father.  She became symptomatic ten days after he did.  The incubation period for Covid-19 varies wildly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe one day soon Tex will really be The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

berylman: Wow,,,no one ever saw this coming, I have nothing against bikers per se but the culture they oftentimes choose to enwrap themselves in is the embodiment of 'Murica Freedumbs, Hell I rode a bike for awhile and it was just a means of transportation and that's it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 320x186]

Maybe one day soon Tex will really be The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse?


Second best movie evar
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I never get why Christians get sad when loved ones die. If you're square with Jesus, isn't a quick death from disease or accident just about the best thing that could happen?


As a Muslim I'd respond with:
1) I am very much ok with death for that reason (it's not the end, we hopefully shall meet in heaven)
2) doesn't mean parting ways with someone isn't painful
3) we have no guarantee to heaven, which is humbling AND makes you keep working for it and drives repenting

We are all human.
 
joker420
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the tallies for next year.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The number of accountants, orthodontists and lawyers is getting covid is ready to go way up. The average age of a Sturgis attendee is around 55.


Yeah I was gonna say I guess I'll maintain my usual distance/disinterest from sweaty bikers and then I remembered most of these boomers are weekend warriors who have a wife of 20 years, two point five kids in college, and a god damn golden retriever named "bently" or "maddox" while maintaining a thriving 401k with over 800k in it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pretty much all i can think of right now

Little Mario Hits the Wall - original
Youtube G91bXl8M-AI
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wonder if the water table will get farked up due to all the shiatty booze being poured out for missing friends at the next rally.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: thorpe: edmo: I'm not sure how that traffic count works. Bikers cruise up and down the roads multiple times so they'd be counted multiple times, no? How do they figure the number of vehicles?

Sturgis doesn't have the ability to count all that traffic. Neither does the state of SD. So there's no accurate count unless Homeland Security provided it, which I doubt but we're getting close to an election so......

One of the FBI's 'stinger' cellphone towers, placed near main street could easily log every MAC address and get you a pretty damn accurate attendance number. EVERY attendee is carrying a cell phone.


MAC addresses are for ethernet or wifi. A stinger would be gathering the IMEI/MEID numbers. But your point still stands, it's trivial to use phones as a way to capture attendant numbers.
 
