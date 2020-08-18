 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS San Francisco)   Dramatic end to police standoff that shutdown the 101 in San Jose. No word as to the cause, but I'm going to wager it had something to do with those pants   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
23
    More: Misc, U.S. Route 101, San Jose, California, Santa Clara County, California, English-language films, police standoff, residential areas, Road, video shot  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2020 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is half of Spike Jones' suit
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This dude has mental issues. Apparently he pulled over on the side of 101 and started shooting at people driving by using his fingers as a gun. Understandably people were confused and called 911. They shut down the whole freeway and tried to talk the dude into surrendering. They farked around for a while, then dude drove off.

Apparently at this point the cops said fark it and let him go. However a local news helicopter followed him around as he stopped at a couple of gas stations and someone's house. When he finally parked at the liquor store, he jumped out and started telling at the people in the copter. 'WTF, I could completely get away here if you fools would stop following me'. Eventually the cops put down their donuts and showed up.

Really glad they didn't hurt dude. HD long version below. The liquor store is right by my house and I heard all the commotion, but it was way too hot and smokey outside to have a look. Glad I waited for the video.

Raw Video: San Jose Police Apprehend Suspect Following Chase
Youtube eSJDDfRMCSU
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not "the 101," SoCalMitter.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CHiPs responded? Sure a salsa truck didn't tip over?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: It's not "the 101," SoCalMitter.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he a tall little person?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: It's not "the 101," SoCalMitter.


Thank you!   My eye started twitching when i read that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: It's not "the 101," SoCalMitter.


It is totally the 101, you ignorant tripe. Don't like how we call our freeways, stay out of California.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark... 12 cop cars for just one dude in a regular car...
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap... I've been to that gas station!

This means absolutely nothing.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: It's not "the 101," SoCalMitter.


It was when I lived in Palo Alto.

*shrug*
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: It's not "the 101," SoCalMitter.


Came to say this^^^
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: BigNumber12: It's not "the 101," SoCalMitter.

It is totally the 101, you ignorant tripe. Don't like how we call our freeways, stay out of California.


Uhm, "the (highway/freeway) is the dead give away that someone is from SOUTHERN California.   We in NORTHERN California have never called it "the 101".   Even in the Bay Area, it wasn't a thing, though it's more often heard now because of the transplants.

I hear it even here in Oregon.  If it's someone new to Orygun (yeah, that, too) I let them know nicely that saying "the" before any road will immediately get them tagged as SoCal transplants.  That and it's Will-am-ette.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angry Sharks fan?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: This dude has mental issues. Apparently he pulled over on the side of 101 and started shooting at people driving by using his fingers as a gun. Understandably people were confused and called 911. They shut down the whole freeway and tried to talk the dude into surrendering. They farked around for a while, then dude drove off.

Apparently at this point the cops said fark it and let him go. However a local news helicopter followed him around as he stopped at a couple of gas stations and someone's house. When he finally parked at the liquor store, he jumped out and started telling at the people in the copter. 'WTF, I could completely get away here if you fools would stop following me'. Eventually the cops put down their donuts and showed up.

Really glad they didn't hurt dude. HD long version below. The liquor store is right by my house and I heard all the commotion, but it was way too hot and smokey outside to have a look. Glad I waited for the video.

[YouTube video: Raw Video: San Jose Police Apprehend Suspect Following Chase]


Huh.
I looked at that picture and went with "career criminal jacks a car, driver still inside the car, suspect is armed, and that's why there was a standoff."

Otherwise, what. They arrested the guy for scaring people?
I mean, in this day and age, yeah, please don't make shooting gestures at random people, but what are they going to charge him with? The ever popular "resisting arrest"?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Holy crap... I've been to that gas station!

This means absolutely nothing.


are the bathrooms clean?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point of order: This is northern California, it's not the 101 dang it.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All of this because he couldn't turn the wipers off ..
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All the Californians arguing about whether it's "101" or "the 101" should come check out the situation here in Austin.

You can get here by taking MoPac or Loop 1, or by 183 or Research Blvd or Ed Bluestein Blvd. Just make sure you check out 26th St or Dean Keeton. Don't forget a scenic drive down 360 or Capital of Texas. From there you can exit 2222 and go down Northland Drive to Allandale and then to Koenig.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
San Jose is not in SoCal.  It's "101" not "the 101".
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: cyberspacedout: Holy crap... I've been to that gas station!

This means absolutely nothing.

are the bathrooms clean?


Dunno. I pulled up to the pump one night, and the attendant shut down the pumps for the night and closed up shop literally right as I got out of my car. Another guy there was just as annoyed.

I ended up finding a Chevron less than a mile away.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The article gave the only acceptable substitute for 101. Highway 101. Years ago you could call it the Bayshore Freeway, which was fitting, but way too many syllables. Nobody got time for that.

Those crazy socal folks have all different names for the same friggin road. The Santa Ana Freeway, the Hollywood Freeway and the Ventura Freeway. All 101. It's no wonder they constantly have gridlock traffic. They can't even agree on one name for a freeway. Wtf socal?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phishrace: The article gave the only acceptable substitute for 101. Highway 101. Years ago you could call it the Bayshore Freeway, which was fitting, but way too many syllables. Nobody got time for that.

Those crazy socal folks have all different names for the same friggin road. The Santa Ana Freeway, the Hollywood Freeway and the Ventura Freeway. All 101. It's no wonder they constantly have gridlock traffic. They can't even agree on one name for a freeway. Wtf socal?


They're named everywhere. The section of 101 going through that part of San Jose is called the South Valley Freeway. It becomes the Bayshore Freeway north of Blossom Hill Rd., and keeps that name all the way up through San Francisco. Across the Golden Gate Bridge, it's the Redwood Highway.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.