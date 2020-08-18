 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NewsChannel 5 Nashville)   A safe deposit box might have been a better idea   (newschannel5.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Murfreesboro Police, Leo White, Jess Robbins, Victim, woman's jewelry, Police officials, Woman, Tennessee  
•       •       •

810 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2020 at 9:48 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three hours
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To many spelling an grammer error, couldn't read
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
YUUUUUUUUUUUUPPP!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Three hours


This.

"I am going to leave a bunch of expensive shiat out in the open for hours on end."

it sucks, they paid the price. This was such an obvious outcome, I don't feel bad. If it was 3 minutes then yeah.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Three hours


What the hell!  Did she have a lunch date or sometbing?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear someone mention family heirlooms this is what I think of

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: edmo: Three hours

What the hell!  Did she have a lunch date or sometbing?


A three-hour tour.

/three-hour tour
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: YUUUUUUUUUUUUPPP!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ocd002
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The woman's fiance unloaded a moving truck and left the items on the ground while going back to the truck.
The items were unattended for about three hours. Video shows several people rummaging through the items."

Oh honey, he is not a smart man...
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Leaving something outside of a storage unit is the same as putting something on the curb.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: edmo: Three hours

This.

"I am going to leave a bunch of expensive shiat out in the open for hours on end."

it sucks, they paid the price. This was such an obvious outcome, I don't feel bad. If it was 3 minutes then yeah.


Yep. I'm not keen on blaming the victim, but, damn, that was remarkably poor judgment.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the woman in my neighborhood whose garage got robbed twice because she didn't realize she needed to lock the side door. I mean, come on.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Police officials say the jewelry was taken from the Public Storage on Fortress Boulevard on July 28.

Name change request for this road at the next council meeting
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Reminds me of the woman in my neighborhood whose garage got robbed twice because she didn't realize she needed to lock the side door. I mean, come on.


That's still illegal entry. This? This was "a pile of stuff dumped in a parking lot." Seriously, in many neighborhoods that's the sign for "help yourselves."
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.