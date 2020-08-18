 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   D e n v e _ N _ g g e _ s. I'd like to solve the puzzle Pat   (wbtv.com) divider line
18
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Focke me, that's bad
 
msinquefield
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So why exactly does his autocorrect have that word saved?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's not a word my autocorrect knows, you dumb focke
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn autocorrect
 
jonas opines
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
PREVIEW BEFUR POASTING!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You accidentally tweeted the N-word. I don't understand. Did you trip over something?

jonas opines
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jonas opines: PREVIEW BEFUR POASTING!!


YAAARRGH!!!!1!
 
JayCab
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In this case the keys _are_ right next to each other, but if your autocorrect is not changing that to "Nuggets" when you work for an NBA team that means you have definitely used the word enough for it to be present there.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Niggets, please
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game," Focke's tweet read. "I don't know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word.

He thinks we're as stupid as his sense of humor.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a Ducking moron
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stupid fark.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have to admit that I came REALLY close to accidentally sending out an email where I typed "bigger" but got tripped up by the face that the "b" and "n" keys are right next to each other. It was on a computer, so no autocorrect.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*fact not face
 
deanis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So he uses that word so often in text that his phone predicted it's use.

Way to farking go racist farkface.

Good luck job hunting.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad_Radhu: So why exactly does his autocorrect have that word saved?


And just imagine how many times you have to use that word, to convince iOS or Android to actually autocorrect to it. It's not like that's going to be a default suggestion pulled from the built-in dictionary.
 
ajgeek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
DenverNuggets?

I don't know Denver was a chicken ranch.

/RTFA

Holy crap, that's right?! Who names their team the nuggets? Can I claim the Zoodles and play against the Guacamoles?

/Go, guacs!
 
