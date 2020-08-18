 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Just how "blatantly racist" do your speakers have to be for the local right-wing militia to pull out of your event?
    Southern Poverty Law Center, Paramilitary, Utah, Militia, Republican Party, Arizona, New Mexico Civil Guard, Mexico  
2613 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Aug 2020 at 4:44 PM



45 Comments
 
rcain [TotalFark]
Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya
 
WastrelWay
rcain: Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya


The problem was that some of the speakers are leftists who think everything is about race or racist.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
rcain: Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya


Right?

But it is a crack, and I'll take any progress at this point.
 
dothemath
I think what you mean is one of these dum-dums messed up and was honest about all of their beliefs and now they have to pretend to be mad about it.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
Enough that it's been put on a government watch list and the militia found out.
 
skyotter
Someone must have said "Black lives matter."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
WastrelWay: rcain: Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya

The problem was that some of the speakers are leftists who think everything is about race or racist.


Yeah, sure. The New Mexico Republican Party is going to feature leftist speakers.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
Wut? Wow 🎉
 
rcain [TotalFark]
WastrelWay: rcain: Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya

The problem was that some of the speakers are leftists who think everything is about race or racist.


Save your lies and BS for your buddies over on Breitbart you reich-wing troll

"Right-wing militia pulls out of event with New Mexico Republicans, citing 'blatantly racist' remarks from some speakers"

"But the paramilitary group claimed it could not attend the rally because "key speakers have publicly made some remarks that came across as blatantly racist."

"The rally is set to feature Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin, who has argued that Black athletes protesting racism in the US should "go back to Africa."

You and your kind are nothing but troglodyte trash that march around waving the Confederate and Nazi flags of America, Freedom and Democracy while proclaiming yourselves "patriots"

The reason why race is a major issue is because of pieces of trash like you and your reich-wing fascist buddies
 
169th Cousin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: WastrelWay: rcain: Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya

The problem was that some of the speakers are leftists who think everything is about race or racist.

Save your lies and BS for your buddies over on Breitbart you reich-wing troll

"Right-wing militia pulls out of event with New Mexico Republicans, citing 'blatantly racist' remarks from some speakers"

"But the paramilitary group claimed it could not attend the rally because "key speakers have publicly made some remarks that came across as blatantly racist."

"The rally is set to feature Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin, who has argued that Black athletes protesting racism in the US should "go back to Africa."

You and your kind are nothing but troglodyte trash that march around waving the Confederate and Nazi flags of America, Freedom and Democracy while proclaiming yourselves "patriots"

The reason why race is a major issue is because of pieces of trash like you and your reich-wing fascist buddies


What happened to you?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
I never got the story on what that dude is wearing around his neck on the chain.  Silver-plated roll of toilet paper?  Supposed to symbolize something?
 
FleshFlapps
I think many of these hardcore right wingers are realizing they have to live in the festering shiathole they create and their brown boss isn't amused with their antics.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
Abe Vigoda's Ghost: WastrelWay: rcain: Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya

The problem was that some of the speakers are leftists who think everything is about race or racist.

Yeah, sure. The New Mexico Republican Party is going to feature leftist speakers.


Does, "As range targets." count?

/it's talkin' science!  Kill it quick - kill it quick or we'll have ourselves a pandemic of sense!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
169th Cousin: [Fark user image 352x550]


Yeah that's not farking disturbing or anything...
 
barneyrubble
blm?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Even the farking branch dildodians have said that black lives matter. Get with the times, you racist hicks.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya


The crazy thing is the Militia IS the Nazi out front, literally, it's found sports a swawtike tattoo and hi co founder is a Proud Boy
 
fiddlehead
GIS "New Mexico Civil Guard"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep, about what I'd expect.
 
Charles of York
Was Alex Jones the greeter
 
Billy Liar
"Remember....CO-vertly racist, not O-vertly racist."
 
dothemath
fiddlehead: GIS "New Mexico Civil Guard"

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 630x458]

Yep, about what I'd expect.


What have they been guarding?
The buffet?
 
chuggernaught
A neo-confederate with a swastika tattoo?  Why not save time and just call him a trump supporter?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
Did anyone watch the video at the bottom? Business Insider kind went NSFW
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: GIS "New Mexico Civil Guard"

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 630x458]

Yep, about what I'd expect.


If I recall correctly, these were the assholes APD and BCSO called "armed friendlies" when they shot other protesters over a conquistador statue.

Yeah, they started a fist fight on film pushing and punching people... cops ignored calls.
They start loosing the fist fight and pull a gun, shoot someone.
Cops show up, treat them kid gloves, and call them 'armed friendles' on the radio.

Turns out they also have very public buddies and family in both BCSO and APD.

fark APD, fark BCSO.... racist assholes all the way down who love to shoot homeless people.
(See the DOJ consent decree and the list of fired/prosecuted cops.)

The only reason they don't want to be seen there is it might get them over the hump as an FBI hate group/ terrorist cell or get their faces plastered on social media as a group and doxxed for the hate group they are.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
rcain:

The reason why race is a major issue is because of pieces of trash like you and your reich-wing fascist buddies.

Oh. Psychology professor from college said racism is a symptom from things we do as children
Fark user imageView Full Size

...but what does he know?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
JBLs tend to be a bit racist, we use PK and TurboSound up here.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 352x550]


Fair enough, after all his Dad has killed a lot of Jews.
 
BMulligan
You
Must
Be
This
Racist -->
To
Ride
 
KodosZardoz
All logic has failed. A future Lewis Carroll would smile wryly at.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Wait so if I'm reading the article correctly the right wing militia are pulling out because the Arizona Republicans event has speakers that are too racist... Like I keep trying to figure out what I'm missing here because I feel like you have to go pretty far with your racism before the self organized right wing militia nuts say "whoa hold on a cottonpickin minute there, that's too racist for me."

But I guess props to the militia nutters for disavowing some racist remarks? Baby steps?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
Non-partisan? Why are they even saying that? Do they really think anyone will believe them?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
They should have hung around then punched the speaker out. It would be good PR and karma.
 
Fart_Machine
The New Mexico Civil Guard, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said it had "made the decision not to attend the event" - where organizers planned to pay "special tribute" to the paramilitary group - for a number of reasons, among them: that the militia, while led by avowed supporters of President Donald Trump, is ostensibly nonpartisan.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
I got the perfect MP3 player to go with your racist speakers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
dothemath: fiddlehead: GIS "New Mexico Civil Guard"

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 630x458]

Yep, about what I'd expect.

What have they been guarding?
The buffet?


I like how the EVIL ANTI-AMERICAN BLM protestors left "Loving Kindness" in chalk and the PATRIOTIC CHRISTIAN Civil Guard is all "I like to make people cry!"
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Right-wing militia now sits at home all like
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
New Mexico Civil Guard decided to disband when they realized their group was full of Mexicans.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
You get more Heils from a cheap pair of speakers
 
Bennie Crabtree
fiddlehead: GIS "New Mexico Civil Guard"

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 630x458]

Yep, about what I'd expect.


Whoa. The medieval staves with crosses and pennants and white triangles like Klan hoods just look so bizarre in among the high tech-ish military gear and WalMart-ish bulbbermommies.

How can these guys NOT know what side they are on?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
Yahoo News. Nicely done Fark Submitter

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mabeled
WastrelWay: rcain: Oh look, a so-called "right wing militia" doesn't understand what side they're on. How precious.

The Nazi out front should've told ya

The problem was that some of the speakers are leftists who think everything is about race or racist.


Fark needs to give a Red Star to you and your fellow Russians that have started to flood this site
 
mononymous
SBinRR: New Mexico Civil Guard decided to disband when they realized their group was full of Mexicans.


If the U.S. didn't want mexicans in their country, they shouldn't have named a state "New Mexico".  Who would want to live in dirty, old Mexico, when you could live in NEW Mexico.  Really, I think what we have here is just a problem of branding.
 
Elliot8654
Zeb Hesselgresser: Yahoo News. Nicely done Fark Submitter

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


Would you rather Breitbart, or WND?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
Republicans are supposed to be SUBTLY racist! SUBTLE!
Well not that subtle.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.