(TC Palm)   Subject is pantsless; repeat pantsless. Well, maybe. She may or may not be topless. Be advised nearest nudist colony is 23 miles away   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Nudity, St. Lucie County, Florida, Naturism, INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, alleged naked lady, Sunnier Palms, Sunnier Palms Nudist Park, case of the expectorating lady  
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post the pics so we can really see what the truth is
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm.  I was under the impression that for either toplessness or bottomlessness to be the appropriate terminology, the either bottoms or tops were required.  Otherwise the individual is simply naked.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I could not tell if she was wearing panties despite having no pants on,"

That is probably *not* a good sign.  I think I'm fine without pics, thankyouverymuch
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have little to no judgement about her lack of clothing but I find that spitting on other people is repugnant.
Sadly, there is this unfortunate correlation arising with the aversion to clothing and the aversion to decency.
Dear idiots, please wear cloths. Otherwise, let it all hang out.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: "I could not tell if she was wearing panties despite having no pants on,"

That is probably *not* a good sign.  I think I'm fine without pics, thankyouverymuch


Ninja thong?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There ought to be a law that says you can't wear pants the same color as your skin.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If god had meant for us to wear clothes we wouldn't be born naked.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"While being "completely unclothed" and/or "naked" is acceptable in the confines of a private residence, it is considered poor form to the extent that it is illegal on a public street"

Hear, hear! It is quite the faux pas and most certainly very poor form indeed, very poor!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cman: Post the pics so we can really see what the truth is


Age 48 and still acting like an 18 year old college girl. Get drunk, show off the boobs thinking she's a sexy thang. Unfortunately age has apparently made her angry, since she is spitting on people.
 
whitroth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Interesting" article. "She was naked, and she took off her dress."

In that order?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The article suggests nudists are migratory


There is such a place 23 miles away from where the alleged naked lady was encountered in Indian River County.

That spot is west of Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County and is known as Sunnier Palms Nudist Park and Campground.

Hehehehe Sunnier Palms....   heheheheh
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, sure, someone not wearing clothes gets descended upon by the cops, but they don't wear a mask and *shrug* nothing we can do.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cman: Post the pics so we can really see what the truth is


Be careful what you wish for.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Linked article: More: Woman denied vodka uses vacuum as weapon?

Seems like a reasonable course of action.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No pics? No search for name?

Might as well take your pick what the suspect looked like.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Odder and odder
 
