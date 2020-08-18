 Skip to content
Carjacking in the name of the Lord
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Parker was on probation for felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

I've heard the Bible called a few things but that's a new one on me.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The power of meth compels you.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Parker was on probation for felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

I've heard the Bible called a few things but that's a new one on me.


theplaylist.netView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Parker was on probation for felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

I've heard the Bible called a few things but that's a new one on me.


It is the sword of the Lord after all. He's lucky he got hit with the binder cuz those pages can slice you up pretty bad.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't remember that particular line in "Papa Was A Rolling Stone."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Carrie Underwood - Jesus Take The Wheel (Walmart Soundcheck 2009)
Youtube Eyry2fbEO8w


/dgaf how good carrie underwood's voice is - that's a stupid song right there
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Religion of Peace"
 
