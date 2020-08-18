 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Dogs may be able to detect coronavirus-infected people. How do they smell? Awful   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting find, subby. Unfortunately, my dog has no nose.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't uncontrollable flatulence one of the first signs of the virus?

/I'll sniff you out a fresh case each and every day at Walmart.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Outside of a dog, a coronavirus test is man's best friend.  Inside of a dog, it's too dark to see.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flamark: Interesting find, subby. Unfortunately, my dog has no nose.


Okay, I'll say it. How does he smell?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Maturin: flamark: Interesting find, subby. Unfortunately, my dog has no nose.

Okay, I'll say it. How does he smell?


How would the dog know?  He just said the dog had no nose!
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Steak. We smell like uncooked steak to your dog.

/ or, maybe I'm thinking to your cat
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We smell like we're going to die soon which means we're food now.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If dogs have such a great sense of smell why do they need to stick their noses right up on that asshole? I guess they think there is some tasty shiat in the area and they do love to eat shiat.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, here is an almost working breathalyezer:

https://news.osu.edu/ohio-state-resea​r​chers-testing-breathalyzer-to-detect-c​ovid-19/

I expect in the next pandemic or so, everyone is going to get one of these. Not having to wait for test results is the future of pandemics.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First, balogna! Maybe they can smell a sick person, but they can't farking smell the brand.

...But aren't they also supposedly susceptible?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mostly dead?...
 
