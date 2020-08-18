 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   If you're live-streaming while driving, first of all, don't. Second, watch out for trains   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wish those stupid trains would keep to their tracks, and not go Mad Max on the highway, and smash into unsuspecting cars.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds a bit, "Stupid ass plan to kill himself and his wife and become internet famous" what with the livestreaming and soulful looks and all.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, in all fairness, trains can be pretty stealthy.  It's hard to figure out where they might show up and you never hear them coming.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was the passenger Subby, but I guess you could say he was being a bit distracting to his wife who was driving.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pop star, indeed.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crazy to me that the driver was caught on video looking for a train, but didn't see it.

/as mentioned, the live-stream guy was the passenger
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Well, in all fairness, trains can be pretty stealthy.  It's hard to figure out where they might show up and you never hear them coming.


What does it mean when it says "launch the train"
Youtube oWkRkMAFdWc
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Træin bites can be pretty nasti.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Crazy to me that the driver was caught on video looking for a train, but didn't see it.

/as mentioned, the live-stream guy was the passenger


It's only millions of pounds of steel and cargo moving at a reasonable speed. Easy to miss.
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Obviously not a well known pop star to be driving a small economy vehicle
 
ng2810
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Well, in all fairness, trains can be pretty stealthy.  It's hard to figure out where they might show up and you never hear them coming.


Thats pretty much what this dude said, and is asking for $80,000.
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't look as if there is much romanian of him.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trains are stealthy predators, just like fire trucks.
 
Resin33
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: He was the passenger Subby, but I guess you could say he was being a bit distracting to his wife who was driving.


Yeah, this a wasn't distracted driving death. It was a woman driving death.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sounds a bit, "Stupid ass plan to kill himself and his wife and become internet famous" what with the livestreaming and soulful looks and all.


That'd be more plausible if it wasn't his wife who was the one driving, which it was.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
why sad?   fark this stupid ass hole. he deserved to die.  Play stupid games win stupid prizes
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ng2810: JasonOfOrillia: Well, in all fairness, trains can be pretty stealthy.  It's hard to figure out where they might show up and you never hear them coming.

Thats pretty much what this dude said, and is asking for $80,000.


"The lane in which he turned from had no gate down and he heard no warning system."

i.e. driving around the lowered gate on the wrong farking side of the road.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't think he married her for her driving skills.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It looks like they weren't struck by a locomotive but by a paired DMU unit. It looks to be a DH2. Best speed is 100kph. Who knows what less it was outside of Ploiesti.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trans​f​eroviar_Călători
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: why sad?   fark this stupid ass hole. he deserved to die.  Play stupid games win stupid prizes


What was the stupid game he was playing for which death was his prize, justifiably?

Before you answer, you should probably know that if you RTFA you'll find out he wasn't the one driving. He was just a passenger.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 615x820]
I don't think he married her for her driving skills.


Her ducklip game?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We need a Maximum Overdrive reboot but with trains....what do you think Jerry?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The cigarettes were going to kill him eventually anyways.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thought it was just the light at the end of the tunnel.
 
boozehat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: X-Geek: [Fark user image image 615x820]
I don't think he married her for her driving skills.

Her ducklip game?


Where I'm from, we don't call it duckface, we call it anus face.


Also, that dude looked high AF.  So at least he died happy.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: We need a Maximum Overdrive reboot but with trains....what do you think Jerry?


I would call it Off The Rails, but much like Maximum Overdrive, you probably need to be on many rails to make it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 615x820]
I don't think he married her for her driving skills.


I'm not a professional barber or anything but I would volunteer to give that guy a haircut just because I feel bad for him.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

boozehat: Bslim: X-Geek: [Fark user image image 615x820]
I don't think he married her for her driving skills.

Her ducklip game?

Where I'm from, we don't call it duckface, we call it anus face.


Also, that dude looked high AF.  So at least he died happy.


I don't care how high you are, when you scream like that you aren't happy.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So right-hand drive car and from his reaction the train came the left side. He had just enough time to see it coming and shiat his pants.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: Pop star, indeed.


POP goes the star.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The woman driver stereotype is real?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Romanian and New World Spanish music sound the same
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trains are blameless, holy creatures.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: So right-hand drive car and from his reaction the train came the left side. He had just enough time to see it coming and shiat his pants.


The picture of the gent looks mirrored based on the characters on his shirt. He's actually looking to the vehicle's right. In one of the article's stills it shows heavy right-side damage to the car and that side is set beside the front of the DMU.
 
boozehat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jgok: boozehat: Bslim: X-Geek: [Fark user image image 615x820]
I don't think he married her for her driving skills.

Her ducklip game?

Where I'm from, we don't call it duckface, we call it anus face.


Also, that dude looked high AF.  So at least he died happy.

I don't care how high you are, when you scream like that you aren't happy.


Camera angle doesn't help.... but maybe he was getting a handjob at the time of impact?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ng2810: JasonOfOrillia: Well, in all fairness, trains can be pretty stealthy.  It's hard to figure out where they might show up and you never hear them coming.

Thats pretty much what this dude said, and is asking for $80,000.


Took me a while to track down the location. Long Beach Avenue and 55th St in L.A. Looking on Google Maps this guy turned left into oncoming traffic. If the train hadn't hit him he'd have caused a head-on collision with someone because he obviously wasn't looking or paying attention at all. I also don't believe the part about no warning sounds. If even one of the bells was functional at either of the crossing arms then he'd hear it. Those things are farking loud. And they have flashing lights facing him before he turned left. And cars were stopped at the other stop signs waiting for the train to pass.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sounds a bit, "Stupid ass plan to kill himself and his wife and become internet famous" what with the livestreaming and soulful looks and all.

That'd be more plausible if it wasn't his wife who was the one driving, which it was.


But but but... I missed that entirely.  So - you're right!   Take that, hah!
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Play stupid games win stupid prizes


Goddamn i hate this phrase and the simple folk who use it
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ng2810: Thats pretty much what this dude said, and is asking for $80,000.


When I read this, I thought you meant he was suing.  But it's a go fund me which is a little better I guess.  That he's only got $20 since March is telling.  And the image of the impact makes it very clear that he was going around the arms as BigNumber12 said above.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The woman driver stereotype is real?


No it is just an old sexist joke with no basis in...

/Googles real quick

...huh. Well, arguably... Looks like men get in more accidents, but also drive a lot more than women do. Men drive about 40% more miles per year. So men cause more accidents by total count, but women are more likely to get in to them and only are lower in total numbers because they drive almost half as much as men. Which all tracks with my own personal experience. My wife insists I drive whenever we get in the car together, and she's been in a couple accidents since we've been together whereas the only accident I've been in was when a deer literally ran full speed in to the side of my car which was stationary, and in park, on the side of the road - hardly anything my driving ability would have caused.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.