(Lincoln Journal Star) Weeners The perpetrator was heard to say, "I got your root chakra right here"   (journalstar.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like the Lincoln project is out of control.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Masturbating and exposing himself. Where did he think he was, Wilderness Park?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's the police code for mental hygiene arrest? 5150? I feel like that dude might could use some evaluation from a professional.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too lazy to beat the paywall but jerking off to yoga stuff in the park?

/who DOESN'T do that'.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: Too lazy to beat the paywall but jerking off to yoga stuff in the park?

/who DOESN'T do that'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He couldn't go to the library like a normal perv?
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: Too lazy to beat the paywall but jerking off to yoga stuff in the park?

/who DOESN'T do that'.


Since it's the telegraph district it's at a relatively busy intersection in a newly gentrified warehouse area of Lincoln. There's a yoga studio that routinely does some of their exercises in front of the building, right next to the traffic signal. The signal is poorly timed compared to the rest of them in the sequence so I always end up sitting there for a light cycle.

They were out there a few days ago doing Spin Class and I couldn't help windmill my legs like I was on a bicycle as I rode past on my motorcycle.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In Your Pants!!!
Youtube Mvdk55p5Cwg
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Masturbating and exposing himself. Where did he think he was, Wilderness Park?


The library
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Salmon: Too lazy to beat the paywall but jerking off to yoga stuff in the park?

/who DOESN'T do that'.

Since it's the telegraph district it's at a relatively busy intersection in a newly gentrified warehouse area of Lincoln. There's a yoga studio that routinely does some of their exercises in front of the building, right next to the traffic signal. The signal is poorly timed compared to the rest of them in the sequence so I always end up sitting there for a light cycle.

They were out there a few days ago doing Spin Class and I couldn't help windmill my legs like I was on a bicycle as I rode past on my motorcycle.


you, my friend, sound like the exact kind of individual that I'd like to double with.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yoga, mental health issues, vegetarianism, ugh what's next

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
